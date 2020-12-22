VIDEO: Santino Fontana Sings the Tale of 'The Other Christmas Shoes'

If you thought the "Christmas Shoes" song couldn'tt get any more egregiously heart-wrenching, Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana has the holiday parody for you.

Check out Santino and his wife, Jessica Fontana, as they present a spin on the familiar story of a small boy looking for the perfect pair for his Momma's imminent meeting with Jesus.

Only this time, he runs into a samaritan with a Christmas list of his own that needs completing:

The song features music by Joe Kinosian with lyrics Kellen Blair. The track is orchestrated and mixed by Matt Castle and Frank Galgano.

In 2019, Santino won the Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical" for his groundbreaking performance as "Michael Dorsey"/"Dorothy Michaels" in TOOTSIE. His dual-role also garnered him a Drama Desk and an Outer Critics Circle Award. He is widely known for lending his voice to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award winning animated feature, FROZEN. He was also seen in Universal Studio's SISTERS, opposite Tina Fey & Amy Poehler.

On television, Santino starred on The CW's critically acclaimed hour-long musical comedy series, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, as 'Greg.' He also appeared on NBC's drama series SHADES OF BLUE, opposite Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. Other television credits include SINGULARITY, an FX pilot from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and guest stars on FOSSE, THE GOOD WIFE, NURSE JACKIE, BRAIN DEAD, MOZART IN THE JUNGLE, and ROYAL PAINS. He can also be seen in the popular web series, SUBMISSIONS ONLY.

Jessica Fontana has starred on Broadway in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Baby It's You, and Pipe Dream in New York City Center's 'Encores' series. Off-Broadway she starred in Once Upon A Mattress with the Transport Group and was featured in 59E59's One Act Festival, and the York Theatre's production of Milk and Honey by Jerry Herman.