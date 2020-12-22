BWW Exclusive: Watch Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Duet in SING YOUR HALLELUJAH Concert- Now On Demand + Album Available!

In 2018 and 2019, Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. In 2020, fans have reason to rejoice, because Shoshana kept that tradition alive with Sing Your Hallelujah, a holiday concert event filmed live at the Harlem landmark, which is available on demand through January 9.

A special live encore presentation on Christmas night will benefit No Kid Hungry and includes a pre and post show cocktail hour hangout with Shoshana herself!

To purchase or for more information please visit www.singyourhallelujah.com or purchase the album today here.

The holiday season has always been a light in the darkness, a time to reflect, connect and be grateful. 2020 has been a year of so much uncertainty and loss, of stripping down and re-evaluating what matters most. Sing Your Hallelujah, Shoshana Bean's holiday musical celebration, captures the true spirit of the season in spite of life looking very different.



With fresh interpretations of holiday classics, intimate collaborations with special guests and honest reflections of an unprecedented year in history, Shoshana reimagines the Christmas television special of long ago.



Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip from the concert featuring Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan. Watch below as the Waitress veterans reunite to sing a Christmas classic!