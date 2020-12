VIDEO: Natalie Charle Ellis is Melania Trump in New Animated Christmas Music Video

This F***ing Christmas Stuff is Created & Animated by Justin Anthony Long with Music by P.M. Ryan, Lyrics by Long, and vocals by Natalie Charle Ellis

Vocals were recorded at Pearson Studios, Inc. and engineered by Scott Pearson

P.M. Ryan is an award-winning songwriter and visual artist based in Tarzana, CA.

Before the world shut down, Natalie Charle Ellis was performing in Broadway's Beetlejuice the Musical. Other fun credits include School of Rock and Les Miz (Broadway); Forbidden Broadway Alive and Kicking (Off-Broadway); 9-5 the Musical (First National Tour) and Master of None (Netflix). For more about her check out w ww.NatalieCharleEllis.com