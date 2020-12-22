VIDEO: Natalie Charle Ellis is Melania Trump in New Animated Christmas Music Video
The video was created by Justin Anthony Long.
Justin Anthony Long (City of Dreams) presents This F***ing Christmas Stuff, an original animated holiday tune inspired by the leaked Melania audio tapes about the "Christmas stuff." The video features vocals from Beetlejuice's Natalie Charle Ellis.
This F***ing Christmas Stuff is Created & Animated by Justin Anthony Long with Music by P.M. Ryan, Lyrics by Long, and vocals by Natalie Charle Ellis.
Vocals were recorded at Pearson Studios, Inc. and engineered by Scott Pearson.
Justin Anthony Long is an award-winning writer and actor based in Los Angeles, CA. His short musical Cookie Soirée was recently published in Theatre Now's The 10 Minute Musical: an Anthology from the Sound Bites Festival and is available for licensing through Music Theatre International. Some other work includes the comedy musical Welcome to Shoofly (ASCAP/DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop), an opening musical number for the CBS Sketch Comedy Diversity Showcase, the comedy feature Benjamin Franklin & the Legend of the Vajra, and the musical web-series City of Dreams which was featured in the New York Times, USA Today, IndieWire, and Playbill's "Broadway on the Web" and "8 Theatre-Related Streaming Series to Watch Right Now" and is available to watch on YouTube. Follow him in Insta @justinanthonylong or at www.JustinAnthonyLong.com
P.M. Ryan is an award-winning songwriter and visual artist based in Tarzana, CA.
Before the world shut down, Natalie Charle Ellis was performing in Broadway's Beetlejuice the Musical. Other fun credits include School of Rock and Les Miz (Broadway); Forbidden Broadway Alive and Kicking (Off-Broadway); 9-5 the Musical (First National Tour) and Master of None (Netflix). For more about her check out www.NatalieCharleEllis.com
Scott Pearson opened Pearson Studios, Inc. in 2005 and added a second Hoboken studio in 2015. He is an accomplished actor (AEA) and pianist who has performed in New York City, regionally across the United States and internationally. His recording studio has produced countless tracks for theatrical and live performances worldwide. Past clients include: PBS, Nickelodeon, Six Flags, Iberostar, Celebrity Cruise Lines, Hershey, RWS Entertainment group and many more. www.PearsonStudiosInc.com
