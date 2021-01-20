Wake Up With BWW 1/20: James Corden, Patti LuPone & More Sing Trump-Themed 'One Day More' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! The bit includes appearances from Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.

Laura Benanti reprised her role as First Lady Melania Trump one last time on a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She sang a parody of the song 'Belle' from Beauty and the Beast about all the things she looks forward to doing after she and her husband hand over the keys to the White House.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!

Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and beyond. From the kid-centric Sesame Street to the universally loved The Muppets Show, the furry (and felty) creatures have often used music to entertain the masses, and many times, called upon the stars of Broadway to help!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump to Sing a Parody of 'Belle' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

by Stage Tube

Laura Benanti reprised her role as First Lady Melania Trump one last time on a recent episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings a Presidential Send-Off with 'Seasons of Trump' RENT Parody!

by Stage Tube

Randy Rainbow is back with yet another political parody, this time taking on the iconic number from Rent, Seasons of Love. In the video, titled 'Seasons of Trump,' he reflects on the past four years of Trump's presidency.. (more...)

4) Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, Santino Fontana, Christy Altomare, and More Join The Seth Concert Series Lineup

by Team BWW

Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, Santino Fontana, and Christy Altomare are the latest Broadway stars to join Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, and Jessica Vosk on The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series!. (more...)

5) All Five Seasons of THE MUPPET SHOW Will Stream on Disney Plus

by TV News Desk

The long wait for Muppet fans is almost over! "The Muppet Show," Jim Henson's iconic variety series that started it all, will begin streaming Friday, February 19 exclusively on Disney+.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Daisy Eagan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bellini's Norma, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm, with special guests TBA. Learn more and tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Laura Bell Bundy to Teach 'Acting Through Song' Masterclass on BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

Laura Bell Bundy is the first Broadway star to take her teaching talents to our Stage Door site with her 6-week intensive!

Starting on February 23 and running through March 30, these weekly two-hour Tuesday classes are perfect for college audition prep, post college tune up or just deepening your work as a professional actor. Classes start at 7pm EST/4pm PST.

What we're watching: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody

James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody!

In the clips, James arrives at work in a good mood knowing there's only One Day More of monologue jokes with Donald Trump serving as President of the United States.

The bit includes appearances from Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!