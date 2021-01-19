VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
The clip also includes appearances from Shuler Hensley, Kyle Scatliffe and more!
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody!
In the clips, James arrives at work in a good mood knowing there's only One Day More of monologue jokes with Donald Trump serving as President of the United States.
The bit includes appearances from Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.
THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
