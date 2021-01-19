Laura Bell Bundy to Teach 'Acting Through Song' Masterclass on BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

Laura Bell Bundy is the first Broadway star to take her teaching talents to our Stage Door site with her 6-week intensive!

Starting on February 23 and running through March 30, these weekly two-hour Tuesday classes are perfect for college audition prep, post college tune up or just deepening your work as a professional actor. Classes start at 7pm EST/4pm PST.

What the class teaches you:

-how to hit those hard notes

-how to breakdown a song/scene and understand the writers intention

- how to harness your emotions

- how to observe human behavior and use it in your work

- how to create and develop a character

- how to think as the character and connect with material

-how to perform a song truthfully.

Go beyond 'acting'... Transform and become.

At the age of 9 years old, Laura Bell had her stage debut in Radio City Music Hall's Christmas Spectacular. Since then she has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway's Hairspray , Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and recently received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0's 'Sweet Charity.'

She's appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of Television including roles on Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, The Guest Book, Angie Tribeca, Idiotsitter, Hart of Dixie, Fuller House, Documentary Now, AJ & The Queen, and Anger Management, and over a dozen television pilots that were not picked up! Films include Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life With Mikey, Adventures of Huck Finn, After The Reality, and the award winning Beauty Mark among others.

Bundy's production company, LBBTV was founded to forge her own creative path, launching successful sketch comedy web series Cooter County (think HEE HAW set in a dilapidated southern meth town) & Skits-O-Frenic (a musical variety web series) with millions of views on Youtube including her comedy song "You Can't Pray The Gay Away." She has directed over 30 sketches and music videos. Laura Bell developed Mashville for Netflix as creator, composer and lyricist and Girl Time - a women's history sketch comedy show for Free Form as creator, writer and executive producer.

Laura Bell has toured in concert worldwide since 2010. She's penned hundreds of songs as an EMI/Sony songwriter (2009-2016) while living in Nashville including her Universal Records album, Achin' & Shakin' which debuted on Billboard's Top 5 Country Music Chart. She was nominated for CMT Breakout Video for Giddy On Up. Her Big Machine album "Another Piece Of Me" received rave reviews in 2015 with all four music videos written, directed, & produced by Bundy. Her music has been featured in several video games including Just Dance 3, Just Dance Now, and Guitar Hero. Her upcoming album and podcast (on Broadway Podcast Network 'Women Of Tomorrow' delves into issues women are facing today and has been featured in Huffington Post, Forbes, People.com, Parade.com American Songwriter Magazine, Playbill.com, BroadwayWorld.com and others.

LBB is the founder of Double Standards, a non-profit that supports the equal treatment of women.