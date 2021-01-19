VIDEO: Laura Benanti Returns as Melania Trump to Sing a Parody of 'Belle' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Laura Benanti reprised her role as First Lady Melania Trump one last time on lastnight's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Benania's final appearance took place outside of the Times Square TKTS booth with a special appearance from midtown mainstay, off-brand Elmo.

She performed a song about all the things she looks forward to doing after she and her husband hand over the keys to the White House, set to the tune of 'Belle' from Beauty and the Beast.

Check out the clip below!

With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony® Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now on Amazon.

