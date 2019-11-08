Wake Up With BWW 11/8: TINA Reviews, Opening Night Red Carpet, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night Tina - The Tina Turner Musical officially opened on Broadway. Check out our opening night coverage below, including a roundup of reviews, and our live footage from the red carpet!

The Minutes is headed to Broadway, and has announced its cast! The play will star Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer, and more!

Following the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre last night, the production has announced a number of modified performances.. (more...)

3) THE MINUTES On Broadway To Star Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer And More

Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright & actor Tracy Letts will return to Broadway with Steppenwolf's production of his new play THE MINUTES, in which he will also star.. (more...)

5) Meet the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL- Now in Previews on Broadway!

A Christmas Carol is now in previews on Broadway! The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, comes to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only following critically acclaimed runs at London's Old Vic. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story, starring Campbell Scott ('House of Cards,' Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Beginning previews on Thursday, November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), with the opening night set for Wednesday, November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Leslie Odom, Jr.'s new album arrives today!

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. releases his anxiously awaited first album of all-original material, Mr.

Over the past two years, Leslie quietly crafted what would become this new album. His vision crystallized during a writing camp he personally assembled at George Lucas's world-famous Skywalker Ranch in December 2018, featuring accomplished songwriters from a variety of musical genres. Threading together elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and pop, he now emerges with a singular style as powerful and passionate as it is personal.

Opening Night Coverage: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tina officially opened last night on Broadway! Read all of the reviews here, and check out our video from the opening night red carpet below!

BWW Exclusive: More Photos Of Christina Bianco in FUNNY GIRL in Paris

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive extended look at Christina Bianco in Funny Girl in Paris, which began performances at Théâtre Marigny November 7th, 2019!

Check out more photos here!

