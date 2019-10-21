Listen to 'Go Crazy' from Leslie Odom, Jr.'s New Album; Arrives 11/8

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will soon release his anxiously awaited first album of all-original material, Mr, which is set to arrive on November 8. The album will be available for pre-order HERE. Additionally, he is set to perform "Go Crazy" on The Late Late Show on October 24th and on The Today Show on November 5th. Check out the track below:

Over the past two years, Leslie quietly crafted what would become this new album. His vision crystallized during a writing camp he personally assembled at George Lucas's world-famous Skywalker Ranch in December 2018, featuring accomplished songwriters from a variety of musical genres. Threading together elements of soul, R&B, jazz, and pop, he now emerges with a singular style as powerful and passionate as it is personal.

Mr Track Listing:

Stronger Magic

Standards

Go Crazy

u r my everything

Under Pressure

Cold

Lose It

Eva's Song (a psalm of life)

Foggy

Entr'acte (The Joyful Messenger)

Hummingbird

Remember Black

Freedom

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express. He most recently wrapped production on Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark, and will next be seen in Harriet, Needle in a Timestack, Music, and voicing a character in the animated musical-Comedy Central Park. Not to mention, he has performed on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many others. He published his first book, Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning in 2018.





