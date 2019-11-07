THE MINUTES On Broadway To Star Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer And More
Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright & actor Tracy Letts will return to Broadway with Steppenwolf's production of his new play The Minutes, in which he will also star.
Starring alongside Letts are Ian Barford (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).
With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County.
Performances begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St) on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.
The producing team includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter. Mr. Richards is represented as lead producer on Broadway this season with Ms. Gold on The Great Society and The Sound Inside, and as a co-producer with Mr. Traxler on Beetlejuice.
Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.
The creative team will be announced at a later date.
Tickets are available today at 10:00am (ET) by calling 800-447-7400 or online at TheMinutesBroadway.com. Ticket prices range from $49-169.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatr... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Antonio Banderas In A CHORUS LINE
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production of A CHORUS LINE now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas!... (read more)
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be maki... (read more)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Announces Ticket Lottery and General Rush Policy
Producers of the new musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL have announced the details for the show's digital lottery and general rush policies, launching today, ... (read more)
Ceiling Collapses At London's Piccadilly Theatre During Performance Of DEATH OF A SALESMAN
It has been reported that part of the ceiling collapsed during a performance of Death of a Salesman at London's Piccadilly Theatre.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Randy Rainbow Duet with Norm Lewis on New Christmas Album!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Broadway Records will release Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! on Friday, November 8, 2019. The album i... (read more)