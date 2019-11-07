THE MINUTES On Broadway To Star Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller, Armie Hammer And More

Click Here for More Articles on THE MINUTES

Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright & actor Tracy Letts will return to Broadway with Steppenwolf's production of his new play The Minutes, in which he will also star.

Starring alongside Letts are Ian Barford (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman, Copenhagen), Cliff Chamberlain (Superior Donuts, Homeland), Tony Award nominee K. Todd Freeman (Airline Highway, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name, Straight White Men), Danny McCarthy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Iceman Cometh), Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful), Sally Murphy (Linda Vista, August: Osage County), Tony Award nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy, The Diary of Anne Frank), Jeff Still (To Kill a Mockingbird, Oslo).

With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County.

Performances begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St) on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

The producing team includes Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Steve Traxler and Jacob Soroken Porter. Mr. Richards is represented as lead producer on Broadway this season with Ms. Gold on The Great Society and The Sound Inside, and as a co-producer with Mr. Traxler on Beetlejuice.

Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.

The creative team will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available today at 10:00am (ET) by calling 800-447-7400 or online at TheMinutesBroadway.com. Ticket prices range from $49-169.





