Review Roundup: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opens on Broadway tonight!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

Let's see what the critics are saying!

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: If you aim to embody the indomitable spirit of a beloved subject named not once but twice in the title of her celebratory bio-musical, you better be up to the challenge. Adrienne Warren has what it takes, and then some - the powerhouse voice, the jackhammer legs, the wild dance moves, and above all, the heart - to carry Tina: The Tina Turner Musical across the rough patches of its clunky book and uneven direction. This grit-and-glitter production is neither the best nor the worst (RIP, Donna Summer) of the ongoing wave of musical biographies, but the sensational lead performance that drives pretty much every scene is not to be missed.

David Cote, Observer: About 35 minutes into Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, I began to feel very protective toward the title subject. I battled the urge to jump onto the Lunt-Fontanne stage and angrily defend Tina from all the torture and humiliation going on. Call it patriarchal, call it white saviorism, but I found the great singer's treatment despicable. And I don't mean the years of physical and emotional abuse Tina suffered at the hands of husband and bandmate Ike Turner. No, the comeback queen of rock and the phenomenal actress playing her-Adrienne Warren-were trapped in a needlessly shoddy, demoralizing dud.

Marilyn Stasio, Variety: "Now, that's what I call a Broadway show!" That's what the stranger sitting next to me at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater yelled into my ear at the roof-raising finale of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." I'd say he nailed it. Call "Tina" a jukebox musical or a bio-musical or anything you want to call it, but above all, this is one fine specimen in the best showbiz tradition of the Great Big Broadway Musical. The music is fantastic, the staging is deluxe, the central figure is a cultural icon and the lead performer, Adrienne Warren, is sensational.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: There is Tina Turner's music, of course, which is a big improvement on Cher or Summer's. In Act 1, Warren doesn't sound as if she quite has the chops; her vocals are a little too genteel, but that's only an illusion. By the time she delivers "Private Dancer," this actor-singer captures the most expressive bray ever heard from a human being. Phyllida Lloyd has been acclaimed for her all-female stagings of Shakespeare. With "Tina," she returns to being the plodding director of "Mamma Mia!" Lloyd shows just how difficult it is to make a musical number work when it begins, ends or is interrupted with Ike punching Tina. Much of "Tina" takes place in the 1960s and '70s. Even so, that's no excuse to have so many Lava Lamp projections (by Jeff Sugg) in one show. It's Broadway, not someone's basement.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Better than Broadway's reigning, mostly enjoyable and definitely money-making example of the genre - the Temptations biomusical Ain't Too Proud - Tina, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and crammed with one recognizable song after another from Turner's five-decade career, opens with one of the best scene-setters I've encountered in a genre that usually leaves me cold, and ends with a mini-concert finale that for sheer out-of-your-seat excitement blows away any Broadway challenger.

Jeremy Gerard, Theater News Online: Perhaps I was mistaken. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has arrived after smacking London in the gob. It's not at all a lousy show, but Adrienne Warren's performance in the title role has the roaring lift of a helicopter taking flight and the dazzling sparkle of a hundred chandeliers, making Tina a musical not to miss. I came out of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre feeling as though I'd just seen Serena Williams on center court, Simone Biles on the balance beam and Bessie Smith singing "Downhearted Blues," all rolled into one mesmerizing package. Yes, Warren is that good. You will remember her name.

Matt Windman, amNY: Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, who more or less launched the jukebox musical phenomenon with "Mamma Mia!", the production is related muted, with emphasis placed on the character drama. The ensemble does little besides adding back-up singing and functions like window dressing. The full expanse of the stage is also concealed until the very end.

