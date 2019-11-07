Meet the Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL- Now in Previews on Broadway!

A Christmas Carol is now in previews on Broadway! The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, comes to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only following critically acclaimed runs at London's Old Vic. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story, starring Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Beginning previews on Thursday, November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), with the opening night set for Wednesday, November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.



A Christmas Carol will star Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Noises Off, Pippin) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Tony Award-winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves (A Time to Kill, A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) as Jess, Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred, Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher, Once) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (War Paint, Matilda The Musical) as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle, Matthew Labanca (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Young Frankenstein) as Nicholas, Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy, Dan Piering (Broadway Debut) as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit) as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) will stand by for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the company!

Campbell Scott will next be seen starring in Netflix's upcoming series "Soundtrack" from executive producer Joshua Safran. Scott was also seen as a series regular on Netflix's flagship series "House of Cards." Previously, he starred on Broadway in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off. Scott's film career began with the highly praised Longtime Companion and Bernardo Bertolucci's The Sheltering Sky. More recent film credits include: Dead Again, Dying Young, Singles, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Big Night, The Daytrippers, Hi-Life, Spring Forward, Lush, Roger Dodger, Loverboy, Duma, The Secret Lives of Dentists, The Dying Gaul, Music and Lyrics and The Amazing Spiderman reboots. Numerous television credits include "Dietland," "Lore," "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll," "Royal Pains," "Damages," "Six Degrees" and "The American Experience." Mr. Scott starred in, co-directed and produced Hamlet for the Odyssey Network. He also starred in "The Kennedys of Massachusetts" as Joseph Kennedy, Jr, and in Sweeney Todd for Showtime. On Broadway Campbell starred in Long Day's Journey into Night with Jason Robards and Colleen Dewhurst, Ah! Wilderness, and Hay Fever. Off-Broadway, Campbell appeared in The Atheist (Drama Desk Nomination), Measure for Measure, A Man for All Seasons and On the Bum.

Andrea Martin (Ghost of Christmas Past)

Broadway: Noises Off (Tony Award nomination), Act One (Outer Critics Circle Award). Pippin (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Elliot Norton Awards), Exit the King (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Young Frankenstein (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Oklahoma! (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Candide (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), and My Favorite Year (Tony, Drama Desk, Theatre World Awards). One-woman show: Nude Nude Totally Nude (Drama Desk nomination). Television: "Will & Grace," "Great News," "Difficult People," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Good Fight," "Hairspray Live!," "Modern Family," "30 Rock," "Nurse Jackie," "Sesame Street" (Special Emmy Award), and "SCTV" (Two Emmy Awards). Film: Diane, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Night at the Museum 3, Breaking Upwards, The Producers, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, All Over the Guy, Wag the Dog, Stepping Out, My Big Fat Greek Wedding (Best Ensemble SAG Award nomination, People's Choice Award). Ms. Martin's critically acclaimed book of autobiographical essays, LADY PARTS, published by HarperCollins, was released in 2014.

LaChanze (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig)

Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, 2018 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical and 2018 Drama League nomination for Distinguished Performance), The Color Purple (2006 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical), Once on This Island (nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), If/Then, Ragtime, Company, Uptown It's Hot. Select Off-Broadway credits include: The Secret Life of Bees (Atlantic Theatre), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin (Drama Desk nomination), Dessa Rose (OBIE Award), Inked Baby, Spunk, From The Mississippi Delta. Film: Marishka Phillips' upcoming film Melinda, The Help, Side Effects, Heartbreak Hotel, For Love or Money, Leap of Faith, My New Guns. TV: "The Good Fight," "The Night Of," "Person of Interest," "Law & Order: SVU," "One Life to Live," "Lucy," "Sex and the City," "Hercules," "The Cosby Show," "The Cosby Mysteries," and "New York Undercover." @mslachanze mslachanze.com

Erica Dorfler (Mrs. Cratchit, u/s Ghost of Christmas Past, Ghost of Christmas Present)

Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, The Book of Mormon, Memphis, Baby It's You!, Scandalous. Off-Broadway: Carmen Jones, Avenue Q, I Married an Angel, Witness, Silk Stockings, Forbidden Broadway. Regional/NYC: Folger Theater, Barrington Stage, Two River Theater, ART, Les Freres Corbusier, LA Philharmonic. TV: "The Family." Endless gratitude to the ACC company, creatives and casting. Special thanks to Tony Cloer. And all my love to Family, Friends and, especially, Brian. @ericadorfler

Dashiell Eaves (Bob Cratchit, u/s Ebenezer Scrooge)

Broadway: A Time To Kill; A Behanding In Spokane; Coram Boy; The Lieutenant of Inishmore; James Joyce's The Dead; 1776; The Sound of Music. Off-Broadway: Signature, LCT3, Atlantic, Playwrights Horizons, 2nd Stage, Rattlestick, etc. TV: "Mindhunter," "Gotham," "Limitless," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." Instagram @dashielleaves, Twitter @dasheaves. Full bio www.dashielleaves.com. For my family.

Hannah Elless (Jess, u/s Little Fan, u/s Belle)

Theatre includes Broadway: Bright Star, Godspell. Off-Broadway: Summer and Smoke, Come Back Little Sheba, Picnic, The Other Josh Cohen. Regional: Ophelia in Hamlet, Aricia in Phaedra, Katherine in Henry V, Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Elise McKenna in Somewhere in Time, Joon in Benny & Joon (Craig Noel Nominee). Film includes: The Lake Effect, Nora Ephron Goes to Prison. Television includes: "The Deuce" (HBO), "Glee" (FOX). You can find her on social media @HannahElless

Broadway: Holler If Ya Hear Me (dir. Kenny Leon). Off-Broadway: Too Heavy for Your Pocket (Roundabout Underground), Bella (Playwrights Horizons, Robert O'Hara, Lucille Lortel nomination), Neighbors (Public Theater). Regional: The Last Goodbye (Old Globe, dir. Alex Timbers), Stagger Lee (Dallas Theater Center). Film: Bashira, Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son, Radium Girls, Sorcerer's Apprentice. TV: "The Punisher," "Madam Secretary," "Blue Bloods," "Beauty and the Beast," "Golden Boy," "Law & Order: SVU." Graduate of Juilliard & LaGuardia HS. @BBoyInc

Broadway: Chicago (Amos Hart), Once (Billy), Peter and the Starcatcher (Alf), The Phantom of the Opera (Piangi) and Avenue Q (Brian). National tours: Into the Woods (Baker), Once, The Music Man, Camelot. Other credits: Roundabout's revival of The Robber Bridegroom (Big Harp), Assassins (John Hinckley, Jr.), Sweeney Todd (Beadle/Pirelli), The Full Monty (Dave). TV: "30 Rock," "Orange is the New Black." Thanks to my family for all the support, especially my cool sister, Jen. www.evanharrington.com Instagram/Twitter: @ekharrington24

Broadway: War Paint, Amazing Grace, Matilda, Mary Poppins, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek, Spamalot, Beauty and the Beast, Dracula. Off-Broadway: Clueless, The Musical; Nantucket Sleigh Ride; Far From Heaven; Die Mommie! Die!; Face the Music (Encores). Regional includes Signature Theatre, Asolo Rep, The Goodman, Paper Mill Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Goodspeed, and La Jolla Playhouse. TV includes "God Friended Me," "Gossip Girl," "30 Rock," "Guiding Light" and "All My Children." BFA: Carnegie Mellon University.

Sarah is thrilled to be back on Broadway with this exquisite company in this magical Christmas conjuring. She was most recently seen on TNT's "Animal Kingdom." Broadway credits include: The Last Ship, Do I Hear a Waltz, and Spring Awakening. Regional: Grey Gardens, Stilyagi, and Middletown. Other TV credits: "Gone," "Blacklist," and "Elementary." Graduate of Juilliard.

Matthew LaBancha (Nicholas)

Broadway/NYC: Young Frankenstein (cast album), White Christmas, Blood Brothers, The Apple Tree. National Tours: Crazy for You (Bobby), Anything Goes, Joseph...Dreamcoat (cast album). Favorites: Mary Poppins (Bert), Singin' in the Rain (Don Lockwood), A Chorus Line (Zach), Tuesdays with Morrie (Mitch), The Rocky Horror Show (Frank-N-Furter). PaperMill, TUTS, KCStarlight, Metropolitan Opera. Award-winning self-penned solo show Good Enough @UnitedSolo. Love and thanks to Margo, SJCA&CC, my family, fiancé Rowan, and every music teacher I've ever had. @matthewlabanca www.MatthewLaBanca.com

Alex Nee (Ferdy, u/s Fred, u/s Bob Cratchit, u/s Young Ebenezer/George)

Broadway debut! Last seen as Romeo in Pat Benatar's new musical (Bay Street Theater). National Tours: Green Day's American Idiot (Johnny), Once (Andrej, u/s Guy). LA Theatre Highlights: Emcee in Cabaret (Celebration Theatre - LADCC, Robby, Scenie, and Sage Award winner), Happy in Death of a Salesman (Ensemble Theatre). TV Highlights: "Liked" (WhoHaha), "Dope State" (from the creators of "Rick and Morty"). Deepest thanks to KMR, Jim and Jillian, my family, and my love, Amanda, who's caring for our cats for three months. @alexnee42

A happy 7 yr. old from Washington Heights who loves spending time with family especially his sister, Samantha. Favorite things to do include going to the beach and pool, listening to music, playing drums, reading, playing basketball and baseball, and watching football. Proud Knicks, Yankees and Giants fan! First time on Broadway, but definitely not the last. I am super excited for this opportunity! Watch out world, I have cerebral palsy, but cerebral palsy doesn't have me!

Broadway debut. Selected Regional: South Pacific, Song of Extinction (Guthrie Theater); Once, Six Degrees of Separation (Theater Latte Da); Sweetland (Minnesota History Theatre); The 24 Hour Plays Minneapolis. Television: "Broadway or Bust" (PBS), "Theater People." Education: BFA from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program and BA from the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism. 2012 Jimmy Award nominee. @depiering

Rachel Prather recently appeared in the 10-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band's Visit, originating the role of Julia. Previous credits include The Band's Visit (Off-Broadway-Atlantic Theater Co), Once (1st National tour), Peter and the Starcatcher (1st National tour), Fiddler on the Roof (WBT), and Nine (SpeakEasy Stage). Proud Boston Conservatory alumna. Love to Jeremy and CGF, and special thanks to her family, who taught her the true meaning of Christmas. Instagram: @raypray

Celia Mei Rubin (Standby for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit, Dance Captain)

Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Matilda. West End: Parade, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Candide. Favorite touring: Chicago as Hunyak (US National). Favorite regional: A Chorus Line as Val (TUTS Houston). Cast albums: Parade(OLC), Matilda (OBC), The Great Comet (OBC). Other appearances: Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, "Good Morning America," "The Late Show with David Letterman." Cheers: The Hybrid, 44 West Entertainment. Thanks: creative team, casting team. Love: Mom, Dad, Joyce. @celia_mei

Born in Washington DC, Jai is full of hope and excitement for his future in the fashion and entertainment industry as an advocate for kids that are differently-abled. Jai started his career by modeling for Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive, and has walked the NY Fashion Week Runway with Runway of Dreams. Jai hopes to continue his journey showing others with cerebral palsy that anything is possible.





