Wake Up With BWW 11/8: KING KONG Opens, and More!

1) Update: BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour Postponed Until 2019

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2018

A show representative tells us that the tour will be postponed until 2019. 'The tour will now launch in 2019 with stops in St. Paul, Dallas, and Washington D.C. ahead of the previously announced run at New York City Center which will begin performances, as previously announced, on Tuesday, July 30,' says a rep. 'The production is working with everyone involved to reschedule and news about the North American tour will be announced soon.'. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos of Christiani Pitts and the Puppet in KING KONG

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2018

The new musical King Kong opens on Broadway tomorrow, Thursday November 8, at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). The production began performances October 5. All new photos have been released, and you can check them out below!. (more...)

3) Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes Will Lead AIN'T TOO PROUD on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2018

Official casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. Also announced today are the ticket on-sale dates for the Broadway production.. (more...)

4) CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Heads to Broadway for the Holidays, Featuring Alec Baldwin, Rachel Dratch and More!

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2018

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, will come to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) four nights only this holiday season.. (more...)

5) THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Will Get Album Release in 2019!

by BWW News Desk - November 07, 2018

Ghostlight Records has announced that it will record The Jonathan Larson Project to be released in early 2019. The album will be based on a concert originally presented at Feinstein's/54 Below, directed and conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and featuring music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Charlie Rosen. The show features the music of the late composer Jonathan Larson, who wrote Rent and tick tick BOOM, the former an iconic Broadway landmark and the latter a beloved musical gem. The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work featuring songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia; songs that were cut from Rent and tick tick BOOM; songs written for theatrical revues and songs written for the radio; songs about politics and love and New York City; songs never before publicly performed or recorded. The album will be produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Charlie Rosen and Kurt Deutsch.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-KING KONG officially opens on Broadway!

-HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert comes to cinemas today!

