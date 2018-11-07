CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Heads to Broadway for the Holidays, Featuring Alec Baldwin, Rachel Dratch and More!

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, will come to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) four nights only this holiday season. After a decade of playing Off-Broadway and across the globe, the show conquers Broadway with a company including Alec Baldwin (Dec.10), Lewis Black (Nov. 26), Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci (Dec. 3, 17), Eugene Pack, Antoni Porowski (Dec. 17), Dayle Reyfel, Cecily Strong (Nov. 26, Dec. 19) and more!

Celebrity Autobiography will play the following Monday nights: November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17 at 8PM.

November 26th

Lewis Black

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

And more!

December 3rd

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

And more!

December 10th

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

And more!

December 17th

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel

And more!

Individual performance lineups subject to change.

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. Created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides. Celebrating its tenth hit year, Celebrity Autobiography has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, and Australia's Sydney Opera House.

With rotating cast members and ever-changing material, each performance has new and unforgettably hilarious surprises. You'll never see the same show twice!

Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by MagicSpace Entertainment, Angelo Fraboni, Carl Pasbjerg, Dayle Reyfel and EP Productions.

Tickets start at $79 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, 877-250-2929. For more information, please visit www.celebrityautobiography.com

