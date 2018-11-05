Get a First Look of HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert from Fathom Events, in Theaters 11/8

Nov. 5, 2018  

In celebration of her upcoming new album "Hymn," best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman is in cinemas with an incredible performance. Filmed using state-of-the-art video and audio technologies, HYMN: Sarah Brightman In Concert was captured live for the big screen from the Festspielhaus in the enchanted Bavarian Alps, known for the historic and captivating Neuschwanstein Castle.

Check out photos and the trailer below!

Staged in two acts, the 90-minute performance is a hybrid of a musical film, a classical-crossover program and a large-scale concert production. Brightman is accompanied by her band, the Munich orchestra, a 50-voice choir and the Ludwig Ensemble of dancers.

The concert was conceived and created by Sarah Brightman, Anthony Von Laast (Mamma Mia, Beauty and the Beast), and Frank Peterson (Enigma, Andrea Bocelli).

Get tickets to HYMN: Sarah Brightman in Concert HERE!

