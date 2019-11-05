Wake Up With BWW 11/5: IAN MCKELLEN ON STAGE Performs One Night Only on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Brian Stokes Mitchell hosts 11th annual BROADWAY SALUTES tonight! The eleventh annual Broadway Salutes ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St). At this year's ceremony The Actors Fund will be honored for their ongoing support and essential contribution to the theatrical community.

IAN MCKELLEN ON STAGE plays one night only at Broadway's Hudson Theatre tonight! This unique event follows an unprecedented, sold-out tour of over 80 theaters the length and breadth of the UK, in celebration of Ian McKellen's 80th birthday year.

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel are opening up the diner in the West End production of Waitress! The pair take the stage beginning in January 2020!

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has secured worldwide licensing rights to smash-hit musical Beetlejuice from Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, the live stage division of Warner Bros. The musical is based on the Geffen Company cult classic film presented by Warner Bros. It was nominated for eight Tonys this year and has been hailed by Variety as a?oeScreamingly Good Fun!a??. (more...)

2) Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End

Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be making her West End debut next year and will be reuniting with Olivier and Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel following their hugely acclaimed reception in the Broadway production. Sara Bareilles will perform in the lead role of Jenna with Gavin Creel as Dr Pomatter from 27 January to 7 March 2020 for a strictly limited six-week run.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2

by Stage Tube

Panic! At The Disco has been selected to sing the Frozen 2 song 'Into The Unknown' for the film's end credits! The band covers the song sung by Idina Menzel's Elsa in the sequel to 2013's smash hit film.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'You Learn'

by Stage Tube

The new Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill began preview performances just yesterday at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC), with an official opening night of Thursday, December 5, 2019.. (more...)

5) Alice Ripley Set to Star In Maltby & Shire's BABY in a Limited NYC Engagement

Out of the Box Theatrics' Founding Artistic Director, Liz Flemming announced today that Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will lead the cast of a limited NYC engagement of Sybillie Pearson (book), Richard Maltby, Jr. (lyrics) and David Shire's(music) heart-warming musical, BABY. Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, the production will play a site-specific loft in midtown Manhattan (14 W 45th Street) Friday, December 6 through Saturday, December 14, 2019. Tickets are now on sale here.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

There is nothing like blind dating in NYC, particularly when those dates are with the characters from the absurd word of Gilbert & Sullivan! BroadwayWorld gets a first-look exclusive at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' all-new content featuring many recognizable characters and songs from their critically acclaimed production of The Mikado, returning to The Kaye Playhouse at 68th between Park and Lexington this Dec 27-January 5. Stay tuned throughout the next two months as more scenes are revealed in this fun web series. Make a date to see The Mikado and get your tickets here!

Set Your DVR...

Kristin Chenoweth will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

James Snyder will appear on TODAY

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on TODAY

Todrick Hall will appear on TODAY

What we're watching: Watch Jason Gotay Sing 'Oh, What a Circus' from New York City Center's EVITA

New York City Center is getting ready for its Gala Presentation of Evita, running November 13 - 24. Directed by Sammi Cannold, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock-opera musical follows the controversial ascent of Argentina's renowned first lady. The production will star two actors in the title role. Maia Reficco, award-winning Argentine actor and recording artist, will play Eva age 15 - 20, and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), last at City Center in Songs for a New World, will play Eva age 20 - 33. The cast will also feature Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi.

What we're listening to: Christina Bianco Sings From FUNNY GIRL in New Podcast Episode

Funny Girl, starring Christina Bianco, is coming to Theatre Marigny in Paris, beginning November 7. She recently appeared on a podcast, alongside her castmates, where she performed some songs from the show.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrea McArdle, who turns 56 today!

At the age of 7, McArdle began performing in musical theater and television commercials. By 1974, she had a regular role on the soap opera Search for Tomorrow, winning an award for best daytime juvenile actress. She continued on the show for two and a half years before being cast in the chorus of "tough girls" for the road tryouts of the new musical "Annie."

As the lead in "Annie," she became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include "State Fair," "Jerry's Girls" "Beauty and the Beast" and "Les Miserables." She has shared the stage with such luminaries as Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Liberace and Frank Sinatra, and appeared on numerous television shows.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





