IAN MCKELLEN ON STAGE Will Play One Night Only at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Ian McKellen is bringing his solo show 'Ian McKellen On Stage' to Broadway's Hudson Theatre for one night only this fall!

The show, directed by Sean Mathias, will play Tuesday, November 5, at 7pm. All proceeds will benefit Only Make Believe organization.

For tickets and more information, visit http://www.thehudsonbroadway.com/whatson/ian-on-stage/.

"This year I've been having the time of my life, touring my new show across the UK," McKellen says. "Now it will be an extra treat to return to Broadway, 50 years after my debut in NYC, especially as it will benefit the inspirational work of Only Make Believe . Please come and help me celebrate!"

It was recently announced that after touring the UK, Ian McKellen On Stage will transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from September 20th 2019. Tickets for the West End run are on sale now from www.ianonstage.co.uk.

McKellen is recognised worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Tolkien's Middle Earth films. He won his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's 1998 classic "Gods and Monsters". Since he has starred in The Da Vinci Code", "Mr Holmes", "Beauty and the Beast", with "CATS" yet to come.

In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear. He was in the first of Martin Sherman's sensational "Bent" and premieres of plays by Arnold Wesker, Peter Shaffer, Michael Frayn, Alan Ayckbourn and Mark Ravenhill. Of late he has been Widow Twankey in the Old Vic's "Aladdin" pantomime and toured "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" with Patrick Stewart. As Salieri in "Amadeus" he won the Tony Award in 1981.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You