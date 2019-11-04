Listen: Christina Bianco Sings From FUNNY GIRL in New Podcast Episode
Funny Girl, starring Christina Bianco, is coming to Theatre Marigny in Paris, beginning November 7.
She recently appear on a podcast, alongside her castmates, where she performed some songs from the show.
Listen below!
In the Ziegfeld Follies, in Hollywood films, and on the radio, Fanny Brice was one of the most celebrated entertainers of her time. With humor, talent, and chutzpah, young Fanny, an awkward Jewish girl who "isn't pretty," defies the odds and becomes one of the greatest stars of her generation.
Fanny's rise to super-stardom and her turbulent romance with gambler Nick Arnstein are explored through Bob Merrill and Jule Styne's unforgettable score, which includes "People," "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," "The Music That Makes Me Dance," and "You Are Woman, I Am Man."
For tickets and more info visit https://www.theatremarigny.fr/spectacle/funny-girl-the-broadway-musical/
Christina Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her "diva" impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed "the girl of a thousand voices," Christina has performed on major television programs such as The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show, in the US, and The Paul O'Grady Show and This Morning, in the UK. A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut starring in The Menier Chocolate Factory's hailed production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre in London.
New York credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, the one-woman, multi-character comedy, Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway; Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination). Other favorite credits include, Maureen in Rent (Weston Playhouse), The Narrator in Joseph And The Amazing... (Drury Lane Theatre) and Dora in the long-running National Tour of Dora The Explorer Live!
As a concert artist, Christina has performed her critically acclaimed solo shows to sold out crowds across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a UK solo tour titled, Me Myself And Everyone Else. She's recently made her concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain, South Africa and in Australia, at The Sydney Opera House. Television credits include the POP TV sitcom Impress Me, Hallmark's, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, VH1's I Love The 2000's, Watch What Happens Live and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race.
Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies. She recently debuted her solo symphony show, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices, under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly. Christina's live album Life Of The Party was released in October of 2018.
