Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Will Lead WAITRESS in the West End
Waitress is delighted to announce that international bestselling artist Sara Bareilles who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical will be making her West End debut next year and will be reuniting with Olivier and Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel following their hugely acclaimed reception in the Broadway production. Sara Bareilles will perform in the lead role of Jenna with Gavin Creel as Dr Pomatter from 27 January to 7 March 2020 for a strictly limited six-week run.
Watch Sara make the announcement below!
We are SO excited to announce that @SaraBareilles will make her West End debut alongside Olivier award winning @GavinCreel! ?- Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) November 4, 2019
Sara and Gavin will star as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter for SIX WEEKS ONLY from 27th January. We better get the kettle on!
Book Now: https://t.co/woXdpDeOFS pic.twitter.com/ugHX9xbHxN
Lucie Jones and David Hunter will return to the roles of Jenna and Dr Pomatter on 9 March.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical is now booking until 28 March 2020.
Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by seven-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.
Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 and has since become the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.
On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.
