Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Host 11th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) announce that the eleventh annual Broadway Salutes ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St). The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. with arrivals and pinning, and the reception begins at 4:00 p.m.

Hosting this year's ceremony will be Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, most recently seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. He has previously appeared on Broadway in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; Man of La Mancha; King Hedley II; Kiss Me, Kate; Ragtime; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Jelly's Last Jam; and more. The program is directed by Marc Bruni. Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo, will also be in attendance.

The names of the honorees will scroll on the electronic zipper in Shubert Alley (between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets), during the ceremony beginning at 3:45 PM and will continue until 5 PM.

At this year's ceremony The Actors Fund will be honored for their ongoing support and essential contribution to the theatrical community. Through its various programs, services, and initiatives, The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency while providing a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

At this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals will receive special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Broadway Salutes has honored more than 3,000 members of the theatre community since the first ceremony in 2009.

"If you're lucky enough to be adopted into the Broadway family, you may find you want to make a career and a life here - as this exceptional group has done for a quarter of a century and more," said Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of The Broadway League. "It's veterans like these along with vital new talent who make the thrilling array of Broadway shows year after year. We're lucky they're part of our family."

"Since its founding in 2009, Broadway Salutes has celebrated over 3,000 Broadway workers who, day-in-day out, night-after-night, for 25, 35, and 50 years, dedicate their tremendous talent to this industry that is vital to the vibrancy of New York City. It takes nearly 90,000 workers to bring Broadway to life and this event enables us to thank each one for their unique and singular contributions." said Laura Penn, SDC Executive Director, on behalf of COBUG.

"Broadway has long been an integral part of New York City's cultural landscape, and we are proud to salute the hardworking professionals who have dedicated their lives to the theatrical craft and mentored generations of New Yorkers in the industry," said Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner, Anne del Castillo. "We are especially pleased to join COBUG and The Broadway League in celebrating The Actors Fund, which for more than a century has launched initiatives to ensure the health and well-being of those living and working in entertainment."

Broadway supports thousands of jobs and generates $575 million in taxes to NYC. During the 2016-2017 season, Broadway as an industry contributed $12.63 billion to the economy of New York City which included both direct and indirect spending.

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of: Co-chairs Laura Penn (SDC) and Mark Schweppe (Shubert), and committee members Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League), Willa Burke (Jujamcyn), Joe Hartnett, (IATSE), Adam Krauthamer (Local 802), Deborah Murad (Dramatists Guild), Lawrence Paone (Local 751), Paige Price (SDC), Aaron Thompson (Equity), and Patricia White (TWU Local 764, IATSE).

Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor, of Foresight Events, are the production team.

Members of the theatre community who have worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway should contact their union, the Broadway League, or their Broadway employer in order to take part in the ceremony.

RSVP@BroadwaySalutes.org





