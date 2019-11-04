VIDEO: Hear Panic! At The Disco Sing 'Into The Unknown' From FROZEN 2

Panic! At The Disco has been selected to sing the Frozen 2 song 'Into The Unknown' for the film's end credits! The band covers the song sung by Idina Menzel's Elsa in the sequel to 2013's smash hit film.

Here the song below!

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





