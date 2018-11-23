Wake Up With BWW 11/23: Watch Broadway's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: You Will Be Found with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Thanksgiving Parade Performance

by Stage Tube - November 22, 2018

Check out the cast of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performing 'You Will Be Found!' . (more...)

2) VIDEO: THE PROM Performs at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

by Stage Tube - November 22, 2018

Build a ProbBuild a Prom! The cast of THE PROM on Broadway took to the Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning to perform the show-stopping number from the new hit musical. Check out the video below! . (more...)

3) VIDEO: Laura Benanti & the Cast of MY FAIR LADY Perform 'Wouldn't it Be Loverly' on the Parade

by Stage Tube - November 22, 2018

It was loverly! The cast of MY FAIR LADY, led by Laura Benanti, performed 'Wouldn't it Be Loverly' on the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out the video below!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Fearless' on the Parade

by Stage Tube - November 22, 2018

How fetch! Mean Girls performed 'Fearless' on today's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and we've got the video!

(more...)

5) Katharine McPhee Will Star In The West End's WAITRESS!

by BWW News Desk - November 22, 2018

Katharine McPhee will make her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year. The Tony Award-nominated musical will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ben Vereen performs the final evening of his special Thanksgiving Concert and Dinner at The Cutting Room tonight.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Bartlett Sher Is Bringing Something Wonderful to the Big Screen; THE KING AND I Hits Theatres Next Week!

Set Your DVR...

-Lady Gaga will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

-Emily Blunt will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! tonight!

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

