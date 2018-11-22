VIDEO: You Will Be Found with DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Thanksgiving Parade Performance

Check out the cast of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performing "You Will Be Found!"

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Taylor Trensch, Lisa Brescia, Mallory Bechtel, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Phoenix Bestand Roman Banks, Michael LeeBrown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Asa Somers, Nicole Van Giesen, Diamond Essence Whiteand Dan Macke.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansenfeatures a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek& Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perryof "Waving through a Window" was released earlier this month and is now available digitally.

