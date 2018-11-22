Before the Thanksgiving Day Parade Passes By... Who to Watch and Where!

A spectacle like no other awaits millions as the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, America's favorite tradition, kicks-off the holiday season. The MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration.

Set to march through the streets of New York City today, the nation will celebrate gathered with family and friends and more than 8,000 volunteers. Dressed as clowns, guiding the flight of larger-than-life character balloons, bringing the beat in the nation's best marching bands and entertaining the crowds with their show-stopping performances, these participants will inspire and delight the nation. With the time honored phrase "Let's Have a Parade," the spectacle begins for more than 3.5 million spectators in New York and more than 50 million television viewers nationwide.

Since 1924, the Macy's Parade has enthralled the nation and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 92nd edition, THE LINEUP will feature 16 giant character balloons; 43 novelty balloons, heritage balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; and 12 marching bands.

The festivities will be featured both on NBC and CBS, each providing performances from different Broadway companies. Before the parade passes by, check out a roundup of what to watch, where and when, below!

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON NBC

9 AM- Noon in all time zones

Millions of families will tune in to watch the excitement unfold as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of NBC's "Today" host the broadcast.

On 34th Street, Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship store with special performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square.

The star power along the parade route and in homes across the country will feature some of the nation's most exciting performers. Appearing on board one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," Diana Ross with her children and extended family (including Rhonda Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross), Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, as well as a special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS

9AM-Noon, live ET

8AM-11AM, live CT

7AM-10AM, live MT

1PM-4PM, delayed PT

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS will be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host Kevin Frazier and correspondent Keltie Knight, live from New York City.The beloved parade is famous for its gigantic balloons of cartoon character favorites, fantastic floats and lively marching bands from across the country. This will mark the eighth consecutive year Frazier has hosted. Knight is hosting for the fourth time.

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 58th year, the special will feature portions of the 92nd Annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE live from New York City. Performances during the parade will include the casts of the Broadway hit musical Dear Evan Hansen, Head Over Heels and King Kong. Dropping by the parade to talk with Frazier and Knight are actors from popular CBS series, including Erich Bergen from MADAM SECRETARY, Joe Regalbuto from MURPHY BROWN and Sela Ward from FBI.

