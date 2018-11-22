Katharine McPhee Will Star In The West End's WAITRESS!

Katharine McPhee will make her West End debut starring as Jenna in the UK premiere of Waitress, having played the role on Broadway earlier this year. The Tony Award-nominated musical will begin preview performances on 8 February ahead of its official opening night on 7 March at London's Adelphi Theatre. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, Waitress will bring with it an all-female lead creative team - a West End musical first.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall In Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017.

As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.

Waitress opened on 24 April 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theater. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The production is currently touring the US and has also recently announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, but Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

Waitress is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

