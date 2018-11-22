VIDEO: Laura Benanti & the Cast of MY FAIR LADY Perform 'Wouldn't it Be Loverly' on the Parade

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

It was loverly! The cast of MY FAIR LADY, led by Laura Benanti, performed "Wouldn't it Be Loverly" on the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check out the video below!

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti recently assumed the role of Eliza Doolittle in the award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.

Ms. Benanti joined a cast of 36 headed by Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Rosemary Harris, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Clarke Thorell, with Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Barbara Jo Bednarczuk, Heather Botts, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Mary Claire King, Michael X. Martin, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O'Choa, Keven Quillon, Joanna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui, and Lee Zarrett. Harry Hadden-Patonis appearing with the support of the Actors' Equity Association.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You