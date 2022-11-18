Wake Up With BWW 11/18: Joaquina Kalukango in INTO THE WOODS, FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include: the cast recording for Funny Girl is released today, and Joaquina Kalukango will play The Witch in Into The Woods! Plus, read the reviews for & Juliet which officially opened last night on Broadway!

& Juliet Opens

Review Roundup: & JULIET Brings The Music of Max Martin To Broadway

The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet opens tonight on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Read the reviews! . (more...)

Today's Top Stories

FUNNY GIRL Cast Recording is Released Today; Watch Lea Michele Sing 'Don't Rain on My Parade'

The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl has been released digitally today, Friday, November 18, 2022 at 12:01AM ET. Plus check out a teaser video, featuring Lea Michele singing Don't Rain on My Parade!. (more...)

Joaquina Kalukango Will Play The Witch in INTO THE WOODS Beginning Next Month

2022 Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango will join the cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods as 'The Witch' beginning Friday, December 16th through the end of the run at the St. James Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Idina Menzel & James Marsden Sing 'A Whole New World' From ALADDIN on THE LATE LATE SHOW

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Disenchanted stars Idina Menzel and James Marsden broke into an impromtu rendition of 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin. Marsden shared that while they were on set for the upcoming Enchanted sequel, he and Amy Adams would attempt to sing a song with Menzel. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Jeannette Bayardelle, Shawn Bowers & More to Star in THE HARDER THEY COME World Premiere at The Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of THE HARDER THEY COME, a musical adaptation of the classic Jamaican film produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone.. (more...)

Carrie St. Louis & Russell Daniels to Join Extended Run of TITANIQUE at the Daryl Roth Theatre

New cast members will board the hit musical comedy Titanique, beginning performances this Sunday, November 20 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. Joining the cast are Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, and Russell Daniels (80's Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, who star alongside original cast members.. (more...)

VIDEO: John Leguizamo Reveals KISS MY AZTEC! Musical Will Come to Broadway in 2023 on LATE NIGHT

John Leguizamo appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to promote his new movie, The Menu. During the interview, Leguizamo revealed that his new musical, Kiss my Aztec, will open on Broadway in 2023. Leguizamo also discussed playing Bruno in Encanto and 'second acting' Broadway shows. Watch the new interview video now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Rita Moreno, Billy Porter & More in the 80 FOR BRADY Trailer

The trailer for 80 FOR BRADY has been released, featuring Rita Moreno and Billy Porter! 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI. It also stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Harry Hamlin, Guy Fieri, and more. Watch the video trailer now!. (more...)

Photos: Idina Menzel, Amy Adams & the DISENCHANTED Cast Hit the Red Carpet at Hollywood Premiere

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown, James Monroe Iglehart, were in attendance at the premiere, as well as Alan Menken. Joining them were guests including, Darren Criss and more. The film's single, "Love Power" by Idina Menzel is out now. Listen to the single and check out photos now!. (more...)

