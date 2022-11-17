Jeannette Bayardelle, Shawn Bowers & More to Star in THE HARDER THEY COME World Premiere at The Public Theater

The Public Theater has announced casting for the world premiere of THE HARDER THEY COME, a musical adaptation of the classic Jamaican film produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone. Fifty years after the film premiered in New York City, the musical premieres in The Public's Newman Theater with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, songs by legendary musician Jimmy Cliff, music supervision by Kenny Seymour, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award nominee Tony Taccone. Beginning performances with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Thursday, February 16, THE HARDER THEY COME will officially open on Wednesday, March 15 and run through Sunday, March 26. Public Theater Partner, Supporter Plus, and Supporter tickets are available now, with full-price single tickets available starting on Thursday, December 8.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and The Public's Writer-in-Residence, Suzan-Lori Parks, brings to The Public a new musical adaptation of the 1972 movie, THE HARDER THEY COME. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the breakthrough film, produced and directed by Perry Henzell and co-written with Trevor Rhone, tells the story of Ivan, a young singer who arrives in Kingston, Jamaica, eager to become a star. After falling in love and cutting a record deal with a powerful music mogul, Ivan soon learns that the game is rigged, and as he becomes increasingly defiant, he finds himself in a battle that threatens not only his life, but the very fabric of Jamaican society. Featuring Grammy Award winner Jimmy Cliff's hits, "You Can Get It If You Really Want" and "Pressure Drop," former Artistic Director of Berkeley Repertory Theatre Tony Taccone directs this new musical, with co-direction by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo and choreography by Edgar Godineaux.

"The original film of The Harder They Come is gorgeous. It's a story that needs to be told, heard, and seen," said book writer Suzan-Lori Parks. "I'm thrilled to help share Ivan's story and the amazing music of Jimmy Cliff with new audiences."

The cast of THE HARDER THEY COME will include Jeannette Bayardelle (Daisy), Shawn Bowers (Ensemble), Andrew Clarke (Lyle), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Ensemble), Dana Marie Ingraham (Ensemble), Dominique Johnson (Jose), Chelsea-Ann Jones (Ensemble), Dudney Joseph Jr (Ray), Dwight Xaveir Leslie (Understudy), Morgan McGhee (Ensemble), Meecah (Elsa), Jacob Ming-Trent (Pedro), Alysha Morgan (Ensemble), Ken Robinson (Hilton), and Housso Semon (Ensemble). Complete casting will be announced at a later time.

"The movie is set in 1972 and quickly became part of the fabric of protest movements the world over. The story of Ivan's defiance against the dictates of a corrupt society became a rallying cry for all of Jamaica, a country trying to both celebrate its recent independence from Britain and survive on its own terms," said director Tony Taccone and co-director Sergio Trujillo. "Our new musical adaptation keeps the setting in 1972, trying to vivify the contradictions of that time and processing them through our own experience and struggles with inequity and power."

THE HARDER THEY COME will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Emilio Sosa, sound design by Walter Trarbach, projection design by Hana S. Kim, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, and music direction by John Bronston.

The Public's 55th anniversary season at Astor Place continues in 2023, beginning with the in-person return of the UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL in January, featuring 36 innovative artists and theater companies from around the world. Following THE HARDER THEY COME, acclaimed writer and performer Ryan J. Haddad makes his off-Broadway playwriting debut with the hilarious and audacious DARK DISABLED STORIES, a world premiere play in the Shiva Theater about the encounters he has while navigating a city (and world) not built for his walker and cerebral palsy. Produced by The Bushwick Starr and presented at The Public, Haddad and director Jordan Fein center the narratives of disabled individuals, who have too frequently been left out of the American theater canon. In April, Erika Dickerson-Despenza returns to The Public with SHADOW/LAND, the first play in her 10-play Katrina Cycle, making its live premiere after a successful audio production in spring 2021. Directed by Candis C. Jones, the world premiere play in the LuEsther Hall follows a mother and daughter as they face questions of legacy against the arrival of Hurricane Katrina. At the end of spring, The Public's Mobile Unit embarks on a new tour of the five boroughs with a bilingual musical adaptation of Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, conceived by director Rebecca Martinez and composer Julián Mesri, that embraces music from all over Latin America in this tale of separation and joyous reunion.

BIOS:

EDGAR GODINEAUX

(Choreographer). Awards include Barrymore Award for Outstanding Choreography/Movement (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole) and NAACP nomination for Best Director/Choreography for Larger Theatre in LA (Memphis the Musical). Current projects include Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical with director Sheldon Epps. Godineaux has a collaborative relationship with Sergio Trujillo and is Associate Choreographer for Ain't Too Proud (Tony: Best Choreography), Memphis the Musical (Tony: Best Musical, Olivier: Best Choreography), Leap of Faith, and Flashdance the Musical. As a dance performer, Godineaux toured with Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Karyn White, and Diana Ross. He has performed on "Dancing With The Stars," "Sunday Night at the Palladium," the Oscars, AMAs, Grammy Awards, MTV Awards, Emmys, and Motown 30th Anniversary (associate choreographer). Broadway performance credits include Aida, Swing!, The Pajama Game, Dance of the Vampires, and Merrily We Roll Along (Kennedy Center). TV and film credits as a performer include "Law & Order" (CI & SVU), "Glee," "How I Met Your Mother," and as a choreographer include "Dancing with the Stars," "SYTYCD Canada," "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens," Chicago, Jersey Boys (associate choreographer), and The Five Heartbeats (associate choreographer). He was associate choreographer to Hinton Battle for Idlewild, Boldin, and The Great Observer.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS

(Book) is the first African-American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Other honors include the MacArthur Genius Grant, the Gish Prize for Excellence in the Arts, and she was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. In addition to the 20th Anniversary Broadway revival of Topdog/Underdog, Parks' most recent world premieres include Plays for the Plague Year (Public Theater) and Sally & Tom (Guthrie Theater). Her other works includes The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Tony Award for Best Revival), 365 Days/365 Plays, Father Comes Home from the Wars (Parts 1, 2 & 3), f-ing A, The Book of Grace, Unchain My Heart: The Ray Charles Musical, and In the Blood. Parks also works extensively in film and television, most recently as the screenwriter for The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Genius: Aretha as creator, writer, and showrunner. Her novel Getting Mother's Body is published by Random House, and in her spare time, she writes songs and fronts her band Sula & The Noise. Parks is a former writing student of James Baldwin.

KENNY SEYMOUR

(Music Supervisor, Orchestrator, and Dance Arranger) is the music supervisor and arranger of the Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Too Proud (Broadway, National Tour, and London production). His other credits include Tony Award-winning Best Musical Memphis (music director), Amazing Grace (orchestrator), MARLEY: A Premiere Musical (music supervisor/arranger/orchestrator), Carnegie Hall's A Time Like This: Music For Change (music director/supervisor/orchestrator), Half-Time: The Musical (dance arranger/electronic music producer), The Tallest Tree In The Forest (music director/arranger/incidental music), and Big Maybelle: Soul of the Blues (supervisor/orchestrator). As a composer, Seymour has had his work performed by the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, received a Global Music Award for Best Original Score of the independent film Talking with the Taxman About Poetry, and composed and orchestrated music for the popular international children's language program "English Egg." Seymour has arranged and orchestrated music for shows on FOX, BET, and NBC as well as the Inaugural Ball for President Barack Obama. He has performed on stages around the world, from the legendary Apollo Theatre and Carnegie Hall to the Montreux Jazz Festival, working with a wide variety of the industry's top recording artists. Seymour attended LaGuardia High School, Manhattan School of Music, and Berklee College of Music.

TONY TACCONE

(Director) is a freelance director and writer. He most recently directed Kiss My Aztec, a new musical he co-wrote with John Leguizamo. In 2019, he ended his 22-year tenure as Artistic Director of Berkeley Rep, during which time the theater presented more than 70 world, American, and West Coast premieres and sent 24 shows to New York, two to London, and one to Hong Kong. He has directed new work by Tony Kushner, Julia Cho, John Leguizamo, Lemony Snicket, Culture Clash, David Edgar, Danny Hoch, and Itamar Moses. Two of his shows, Continental Divide and Tiny Kushner, transferred to London, and three have landed on Broadway: Bridge & Tunnel, Wishful Drinking, and Latin History for Morons. Prior to working at Berkeley Rep, Taccone served as artistic director of Eureka Theatre, where he commissioned Tony Kushner's Angels in America and co-directed its world premiere. His regional credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville, Arena Stage, Center Theatre Group, the Guthrie Theater, the La Jolla Playhouse, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and The Public Theater.

SERGIO TRUJILLO

(Co-Director) is the recipient of a Tony Award for Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations and an Olivier Award for Memphis the Musical. Broadway credits include Ain't Too Proud (Tony and NAACP Award, Outer Critics Circle and Chita Rivera nominations), On Your Feet! (Tony Award nominee, Outer Critics Circle and Astaire Awards), Memphis the Musical (Olivier and OCC Award, Drama Desk and Astaire Award nominations), Jersey Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, OCC, Greenroom, and Dora nominations), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Chita Rivera and NAACP Award), A Bronx Tale (Chita Rivera Award nomination), The Addams Family, Next to Normal, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination), Guys and Dolls (Astaire Awards nomination) and All Shook Up. Work as a director/choreographer includes Cirque Du Soleil's Paramour (Stage Entertainment), Arrabal (A.R.T., Elliot Norton Award), Gloria Estefan on Broadway (Minskoff Theatre), Flashdance: The Musical (National Tour). International credits include Disney's Tarzan (Stage Entertainment), Peggy Sue Got Married (West End), and West Side Story (Stratford Festival). TV credits include "Annie Live!" for NBC (Emmy nominee), Kennedy Center Honors, 2021 Tony Awards, and "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (Emmy nominee).

