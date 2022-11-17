Joaquina Kalukango Will Play The Witch in INTO THE WOODS Beginning Next Month

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

2022 Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango will join the cast of the New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods as 'The Witch' beginning Friday, December 16th through the end of the run at the St. James Theatre. As previously announced, Into the Woods has extended for the final time, by popular demand, through January 8, 2023.

The company for Into the Woods currently includes Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Andy Karl as Rapunzel's Prince before Joshua Henry returns (beginning on November 25), Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella before Denee Benton joins the company (beginning on November 21), Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, Sam Simahk and Lucia Spina continue with the production.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. and Cody Renard Richard serves as Production Stage Manager.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.