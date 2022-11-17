Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Leguizamo Reveals KISS MY AZTEC! Musical Will Come to Broadway in 2023 on LATE NIGHT

The musical originally premiered at Hartford Stage in June 2022.

Nov. 17, 2022  

John Leguizamo appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to discuss his new movie, The Menu. During the interview, Leguizamo revealed that his new musical, Kiss my Aztec!, will open on Broadway in 2023.

"It's coming to Broadway next year. It's a really funny take on conquest and genocide. Fodder for humor," he joked.

Leguizamo also discussed playing Bruno in Encanto and "second acting" Broadway shows when he was younger.

"I would wait for the second act when all of the smokers would come out and I would dress up with my best polyester suit and ... I'd grab a playbill that was on the ground and you would run in," Leguizamo revealed.

Watch the new interview below!

The musical premiered at Hartford Stage in June 2022. Leguizamo and Tony Taccone wrote the book for the musical, which also featured music by Benjamin Velez, and lyrics by David Kamp, Velez, and Leguizamo. The musical comedy, which is based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky, was directed by Taccone.

Kiss My Aztec! is loosely based on Latin American history... very loosely! Travel back to the 16th century as a group of Aztecs lead the resistance against Spanish invaders.

With a fierce female warrior at the helm and a not-so-fierce clown in tow, they mount a scrappy attack - and get entangled with royalty, colonizers, pop stars, and puppets! The production's musical fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk, and meringue makes for a jubilant and hilarious celebration of Hispanic & Latin culture.

Watch the new interview here:

VIDEO: John Leguizamo Reveals KISS MY AZTEC! Musical Will Come to Broadway in 2023 on LATE NIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch Rita Moreno, Billy Porter & More in 80 FOR BRADY Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch Rita Moreno, Billy Porter & More in 80 FOR BRADY Trailer
The trailer for 80 FOR BRADY has been released, featuring Rita Moreno and Billy Porter! 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI. It also stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Harry Hamlin, Guy Fieri, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
KPOP Delays Opening Night to November 27 Photo
KPOP Delays Opening Night to November 27
KPOP the Musical has delayed its official opening night to November 27. The production was supposed to open on November 20, but has delayed due to a principal member of cast testing positive for COVID-19.
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of & JULIET- Live at 5:45pm Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of & JULIET- Live at 5:45pm
Tonight's the night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre! The highly anticipated new musical & Juliet officially opens on Broadway and BroadwayWorld we be there. Tune in at 5:45pm ET to watch as we take you to the star-studded red carpet!
Photos: DISENCHANTED Cast Hits the Red Carpet at Premiere Photo
Photos: DISENCHANTED Cast Hits the Red Carpet at Premiere
Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown, James Monroe Iglehart, were in attendance at the premiere, as well as Alan Menken. Joining them were guests including, Darren Criss and more. The film’s single, “Love Power” by Idina Menzel is out now. Listen to the single and check out photos now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Mid-Season TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Mid-Season Trailer
November 16, 2022

Bravo has shared the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.The series follows  the elite and unconventional lives of  Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by  religion,  beauty, wealth and perfection.​​​​​ Watch the new video trailer now!
Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American TourNicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour
November 16, 2022

Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session—a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world—as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.  
VIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 Trailer
November 16, 2022

Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' is back for Season 14 on Bravo. Returning for Season 14 are agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. Fresh off her promotion, Heather Altman returns part-time as partner and co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. Watch the new video trailer now!
Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'
November 16, 2022

Following recent releases from Mogwaa, Hiver, Brain de Palma, Peggy Gou and her coveted I Go remix package with Soulwax, DJ Koze and Maurice Fulton, Matter of Time is a stellar Gudu debut for Dukwa, promising four prime-time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trevor Noah's WISH YOU WOULD Comedy Special TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares Trevor Noah's WISH YOU WOULD Comedy Special Trailer
November 16, 2022

True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah’s third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark. Watch the new video trailer now!