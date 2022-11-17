VIDEO: John Leguizamo Reveals KISS MY AZTEC! Musical Will Come to Broadway in 2023 on LATE NIGHT

John Leguizamo appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to discuss his new movie, The Menu. During the interview, Leguizamo revealed that his new musical, Kiss my Aztec!, will open on Broadway in 2023.

"It's coming to Broadway next year. It's a really funny take on conquest and genocide. Fodder for humor," he joked.

Leguizamo also discussed playing Bruno in Encanto and "second acting" Broadway shows when he was younger.

"I would wait for the second act when all of the smokers would come out and I would dress up with my best polyester suit and ... I'd grab a playbill that was on the ground and you would run in," Leguizamo revealed.

Watch the new interview below!

The musical premiered at Hartford Stage in June 2022. Leguizamo and Tony Taccone wrote the book for the musical, which also featured music by Benjamin Velez, and lyrics by David Kamp, Velez, and Leguizamo. The musical comedy, which is based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky, was directed by Taccone.

Kiss My Aztec! is loosely based on Latin American history... very loosely! Travel back to the 16th century as a group of Aztecs lead the resistance against Spanish invaders.

With a fierce female warrior at the helm and a not-so-fierce clown in tow, they mount a scrappy attack - and get entangled with royalty, colonizers, pop stars, and puppets! The production's musical fusion of salsa, gospel, hip-hop, funk, and meringue makes for a jubilant and hilarious celebration of Hispanic & Latin culture.

Watch the new interview here: