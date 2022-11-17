VIDEO: Idina Menzel & James Marsden Sing 'A Whole New World' From ALADDIN on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More on Disenchanted

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Disenchanted stars Idina Menzel and James Marsden broke into an impromtu rendition of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

Marsden shared that while they were on set for the upcoming Enchanted sequel, he and Amy Adams would attempt to sing a song with Menzel, who was recently crowned as a Disney legend.

"Amy and I were such super fans of Idina that when they would yell cut or in the makeup trailer we would go to Idina and say, 'Hey, would you sing a song with me,'" Marsden shared.

"Disenchanted also stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Gabriella Baldacchino. The film will premiere exclusively on Disney+ this Friday, November 18, 2022.

Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, he movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

