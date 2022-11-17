Photos: Idina Menzel, Amy Adams & the DISENCHANTED Cast Hit the Red Carpet at Hollywood Premiere

Last night, the cast and filmmakers from "Disenchanted" celebrated the upcoming Disney+ debut of the all-new musical comedy and sequel to the studio's box office hit "Enchanted," at the premiere in Hollywood at the El Capitan Theatre.

To help usher in the holiday season and support Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive, premiere guests filled Toys for Tots bins located on the blue carpet with new, unwrapped toys, which will help inspire hope where it is needed the most this holiday season. "Disenchanted" will premiere exclusively on Disney+ this Friday, November 18, 2022.

In attendance were Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, Oscar Nunez, Kolton Stewart, and Griffin Newman, as well as director Adam Shankman, screenwriter Brigitte Hales, producer Barry Josephson, and composer/song writer Alan Menken. Joining them were guests including, Darren Criss, Rachel Covey, Spencer Stevenson and Riele Downs.

The film's single, "Love Power" (End Credit Version) performed by Idina Menzel, produced by Lindgren & Ryan Tedder and mixed by Curtis Douglas, is out now. The digital soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be released on November 18, and is available for Pre-Save/Pre-Add here.

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for.

Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

"Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, "Disenchanted" is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar®-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

Listen to "Love Power (End Credits Version" by Idina Menzel here:

Check out photos from the premiere below! Photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney.