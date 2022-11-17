Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Rita Moreno, Billy Porter & More in the 80 FOR BRADY Trailer

80 FOR BRADY will be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.

Nov. 17, 2022  

The trailer for 80 FOR BRADY has been released, featuring Rita Moreno, Billy Porter, and more! The film is set to be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.

80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

Also starring in the film is Academy Award nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award winner Jane Fonda, and Academy Award winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady.

The cast also includes Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Matt Lauria.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



