Wake Up With BWW 11/15: New Musical SHUCKED Headed to Broadway in March, and More!

Today's top stories include new musical Shucked, which is headed to Broadway in March 2023. Plus, go inside the 25th anniversary celebration for The Lion King, and more!

SHUCKED is Coming to Broadway

Alex Newell and More Will Lead New Musical SHUCKED on Broadway in March 2023

New original musical comedy, Shucked, is headed to Broadway in Spring 2023! The musical features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn and a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Learn more about Shucked, and how to purchase tickets, here!. (more...)

Photos & Video: The Company of SHUCKED Takes Over Times Square

See photos of the legendary Jack O'Brien, director of the new musical Shucked on Broadway, handing out ears of corn in Times Square. . (more...)

The Lion King Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Photos: On the Red Carpet at THE LION KING 25th Anniversary Celebration

The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary last night, Sunday, November 13th and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet here!. (more...)

VIDEO: Heather Headley Sings 'Shadowland' in Honor of THE LION KING's 25th Anniversary

Heather Headley took to Instagram to share a clip of her singing 'Shadowland' in honor of the 25th anniversary of The Lion King. Heather Headley originated the role of Nala in The Lion King, which celebrated their anniversary last night at the Minskoff Theatre.. (more...)

More Top Stories

The Muny Announces 105th Season Featuring Muny Premieres of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, RENT, CHESS & More

The Muny has announced its captivating seven show lineup for its 105th Season. The season, bursting with premieres, comedies, romance and magic, opens June 12, 2023 and runs through August 20, 2023.. (more...)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Launch 'The '88 Collection' of Vintage Apparel

In anticipation of its 35th anniversary in New York City, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is launching The '88 Collection: special vintage apparel inspired by the original 1988 Broadway merchandise.. (more...)

Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY To Make American Debut This March

Following a record-breaking seven year run in the United Kingdom, Immersive Everywhere's critically acclaimed immersive production of The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will make its New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAY

The Museum of Broadway officially opened yesterday, November 13, ahead of its official public opening tomorrow. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet event here! Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Amy Adams Sings in New DISENCHANTED Clip

Watch a new video clip of Amy Adams singing a new song in Disenchanted, premiering this week on Disney+! The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award nominations, and a score by Alan Menken.. (more...)

