The Muny Announces 105th Season Featuring Muny Premieres of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, RENT, CHESS & More

The Muny has announced its captivating seven show lineup for its 105th Season. The season, bursting with premieres, comedies, romance and magic, opens June 12, 2023 and runs through August 20, 2023.

The season kicks off on a high note with the Regional and Muny premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12 - 18); followed by the magical Muny favorite, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22 - 30); Chess makes its Muny premiere in July in partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club (July 5 - 11); the epic love story, West Side Story returns to the Muny stage (July 15 - 21); also returning to the stage after over a decade is the comedy to die for, Little Shop of Horrors (July 25 - 31); the long awaited Muny premiere of Rent finally arrives (August 4 - 10) and the grand finale of the season is the divine musical comedy Sister Act (August 14 - 20).

"Our 105th season is epic, thrilling and promises another great summer of memories for our incredible Muny audiences," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "It's an adventurous season that offers something for everyone, and we're already hard at work to create seven spectacular productions."

"One of the greatest gifts we have is the opportunity to ask our audience what productions they want to see each year and from my earliest days as an usher and still now I am always excited by our audience's energy around the season survey," said Muny president and CEO Kwofe Coleman. "That excitement is doubled and the relationship with the audience only deepened in a year like this where we will be presenting so many of the most requested productions from the survey. Season 105 will be a thrilling journey that we cannot wait to go on with our audience."

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Book by Douglas McGrath

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

June 12 - 18, 2023

An inspiring true story of a music legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you on an unforgettable journey of a remarkable career. A tapestry of creativity and innovation, Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come. The musical's Grammy Award-winning album features over two dozen pop classics including "It's Too Late," "You've Got a Friend," and "I Feel the Earth Move."

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice

Book by Linda Woolverton

June 22 - 30, 2023

Be our guest and bring the entire family for an enchanting night under the stars! Disney's Beauty and the Beast reminds us to look for the beauty within. With a dose of Muny Magic, this production will bring all your favorite fanciful characters to life, with spectacular sets and costumes. Join Belle, the Beast, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, Lumiere and all the spellbound characters of the fabled castle in a summer celebration for any age!

Chess



Book by Richard Nelson

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson

July 5 - 11, 2023

Before Mamma Mia!, members of the pop group ABBA teamed up with Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King, Evita) to create a dynamic drama centered around the world chess championship; mirroring the 1980s Cold War tensions of USA vs. Soviet Russia. The dazzling and beautiful pop rock score became a worldwide smash, including the hit single "One Night in Bangkok." Chess makes its move to St. Louis (home of the first world championship) and onto the Muny stage for the first time, as the game's long history continues to rise in popularity. In partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club.

West Side Story

Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Leonard Bernstein

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins

July 15 - 21, 2023

One of the greatest and most powerful musicals of our time. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story is a love story that has endured the test of time. Tony and Maria find themselves in each other's arms in a dance of romance, but can they escape the tensions in the streets? The classic Sharks and Jets rivalry leaps onto the Muny stage for the first time in a decade. With the memorable "Maria," "Tonight" and "I Feel Pretty" this is your chance to fall in love with this story all over again!

Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith

July 25 - 31, 2023

A delicious comedy for the heart of summer! Little Shop of Horrors is a campy thriller that follows meek floral assistant Seymour on his quest to win over the love of his life, Audrey. A total eclipse of the sun and a scheming man-eating plant threatens his dream and takes over Seymour's life. Expect the unexpected and get ready to feed your inner quirkiness with this hangry tale. Whatever you do, do not feed the plant!

Rent

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

August 4 - 10, 2023

Strength, revolution, survival. 1980s East Village NYC was a place of struggle and angst for impoverished artists living through the AIDS epidemic. They persevered through love and acceptance. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical taught us to measure our life in love. The Jonathan Larson rock musical that defined a generation features the iconic "Seasons of Love," along with "Light My Candle," "One Song Glory" and "La Vie Bohème."

Sister Act

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner

Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane

Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, written by Joseph Howard

August 14 - 20, 2023

Based on the smash hit film, Sister Act is a heavenly musical comedy that proves nothing can stand in the way of sisterhood! Disco diva Deloris dreams of fame and fortune, but is she prepared for the way she receives it? Songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, including "Take Me to Heaven," "Fabulous, Baby!," and "Raise Your Voice," this score is sure to raise your spirits. The grand finale to the Muny season promises to be divine!

The Muny's 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12 - 18), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22 - 30), Chess (July 5 - 11), West Side Story (July 15 - 21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25 - 31), Rent (August 4 - 10), Sister Act (August 14 - 20).

Season ticket renewals will begin in December with new subscriptions on sale March 20, 2023. Single show tickets will go on sale May 22, 2023. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

Information about auditions for the 2023 Muny season can be found at muny.org/auditions.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny produces seven world-class musicals and welcomes over 350,000 theatregoers each summer. Now celebrating 105 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre.