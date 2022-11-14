Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: The Company of SHUCKED Takes Over Times Square

Shucked will begin performances at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2023.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Over the last decade, per capita, sweet corn consumption in the U.S. has tumbled by 50%, but a new Broadway musical hopes to reinvigorate the reputation of America's most-produced crop. Earlier today in Times Square, three-time Tony Award winning director Jack O'Brien announced that Shucked will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on March 8, 2023.

Set in America's heartland and featuring a corn-heavy plotline, Shucked was created by Tony Award winning author Robert Horn in collaboration with country music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Today, the legendary O'Brien handed out ears of corn to passers-by. Shucked will mark O'Brien's 30th time directing on Broadway.

See photos and video below!




