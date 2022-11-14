Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY To Make American Debut This March

Following a record-breaking seven year run in the United Kingdom, Immersive Everywhere's critically acclaimed immersive production of The Great Gatsby, created and directed by Alexander Wright, will make its New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.

Sign up now at www.ImmersiveGatsby.com to get more information.

Performances begin March 9th. Opening night performance and a cast of fourteen will be announced at a later date.

The Audience Rewards® Presale begins Monday, November 28 at 10am ET, with a Fan Access Presale beginning Thursday, December 1 at 10am ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, December 5 at 9am ET

Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway, providing membership benefits and rewards for more than 2.8 million members and representing more than a quarter of all Broadway tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and Telecharge. Free and easy to join, Audience Rewards allows buyers to earn ShowPoints on every ticket purchase, to be redeemed for free tickets, theater collectibles, unique experiences, and more. Founded in 2008 by a unique coalition of prominent theater owners, including Nederlander, Shubert, and Jujamcyn, major national presenters, and key performing arts centers from across the country, Audience Rewards has offered members first access presales to more than 100 Broadway shows and 200 VIP experiences and events, which have included a walk-on role in Rock of Ages, a cooking class with Gavin Creel & Celia Keenan-Bolger, celebrity Q&As, backstage tours and much more. www.audiencerewards.com

The party starts as soon as you arrive. The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new interactive theatrical venue. With its own separate entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will enter immediately into Gatsby's Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space will deliver audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, darks stories and wonder from the world of Jay Gatsby.

Upon purchase of your ticket, you are invited to one of Jay Gatsby's infamous parties. As invites go, this is the hottest ticket in town. A world of red-hot rhythms, bootleg liquor, and pure jazz age self-indulgence awaits. Spend the evening dancing, gossiping and clinking glasses with Nick Carraway, Daisy and Tom Buchanan, Myrtle Wilson, and the perfect host, Mr. Jay Gatsby himself. The champagne flows and the drama unfolds. Dress to the nines and join this heart racing, immersive theatrical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic tale direct from London after 7 years of sold-out performances.

Welcome back to the roaring twenties!

"Immersive" means that the environment is designed to deliver an all-encompassing experience; from the moment you enter Gatsby's Mansion, you will feel like you have been transported back to the roaring 1920's. You may have the opportunity to follow the other guests into smaller rooms and spaces, with Mr. Gatsby himself, if you are so lucky! You need only interact as much as you are comfortable to - if you prefer to observe from the side-lines, please do. In fact, Mr. Gatsby often enjoys doing exactly that himself! 1920s dress code is encouraged but not compulsory.

The Great Gatsby is the UK's longest running immersive production and has become an international phenomenon, with productions across three continents, including Ireland, South Korea and Belgium (in three different languages).

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook launched a new company in 2019, Immersive Everywhere, entirely dedicated to developing and staging theatre-led immersive experiences. The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt. Co-Producers include Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Naoya Kinoshita and VCM AGM among others.

Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook said, "The Great Gatsby is finally coming to its spiritual home in New York. Dark, hedonistic, literary, and theatrical, this immersive telling of one of the world's greatest novels brings audiences closer to Jay Gatsby's opulent world than ever before."

First conceived in 2015 when director Alexander Wright and producer Brian Hook were running The Fleeting Arms - a pop arts and community pub in an abandoned building in York, The Great Gatsby then ran in York in 2016 with a parallel production in Sheffield in partnership with Theatre Deli. The production first came to London as part of VAULT Festival in 2017, eventually transferring to Immersive|LDN in Mayfair. The production has played in Dublin, Brussels and Seoul and has several other international productions in the pipeline including China and Singapore.

The original production was produced by the Guild of Misrule and created by Holly Beasley-Garrigan, Amie Burns Walker, Hannah Davies, Phil Grainger, Michael Lambourne, Thomas Maller and Oliver Tilney.

HARTSHORN - HOOK PRODUCTIONS (PRODUCER)

Hartshorn - Hook productions is a producing and general management company founded in 2007 by Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook.

Recent West End credits as producers and associate producers include Choir of Man (Arts), Doctor Who: Time Fracture (Immersive|LDN), the Olivier Award-winning Rotterdam (Theatre503, Trafalgar Studios, 59E59 New York, Arts, UK Tour), Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 (2019 West End and UK tour), the Immersive Peaky Blinders: The Rise (Vanguard Camden), Urinetown (Apollo) and American Idiot (Arts and UK Tour). International work includes Dreamwork's Madagascar (2018-19 UK tour), Amelie The Musical (2019) the Away From Home world tour, concluding in Auckland, New Zealand and Woody Sez, which was nominated for Best Musical in the Evening Standard Awards (2011).

IMMERSIVE EVERYWHERE (PRODUCER)

Immersive Everywhere is one of the major players in immersive theatre and events globally, creating bold, innovative commercial entertainment and events. IE is the lead producer of co-production with the BBC of Doctor Who: Time Fracture and Peaky Blinders: The Rise at the brand-new Vanguard Theatre in Camden Market.

Under its umbrella company The Everywhere Group, IE also has attractions, classical and experiential divisions covering concerts, immersive audio-visual experiences and major branded live events.

BROADWAY INTERNATIONAL GROUP/BROADWAY ASIA GROUP (PRODUCER/GENERAL MANAGER)

Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia are among the largest production, management, and distribution companies of live entertainment throughout the global markets with focus in New York, London, Europe and Asia. Its founders, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt, are two of the most active commercial Broadway and West End producers. Over the last 25 years, theatrical productions by the Broadway International Group partners have performed in over 60 countries and garnered over 56 Tony, Olivier, Grammy Awards and many other global theatrical accolades through its many collaborations. Select live entertainment productions and attractions include: An American in Paris, The Sound of Music, Back to the Future, The Producers, Hairspray, Anastasia, Amelie, Legally Blonde, The Great Comet, Stomp, COOKIN/NANTA, Shear Madness, The Addams Family, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The King and I, Cinderella, West Side Story, 42nd Street, Rock of Ages, Immersive Great Gatsby, Immersive Doctor Who, Neverland, the Peter Pan Immersive, Murder Ballad, Tape Face, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Little Shop of Horrors, Jay Chou's THE SECRET, Manual Cinema, ICE AGE LIVE: A Mammoth Adventure, SpongeBob SquarePants Live, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Madagascar Live, Fuerzabruta and many more. Select forthcoming productions and attractions include: Immersive Great Gatsby in New York at the Gatsby Mansion and multiple Asian territories, Anastasia and Beetlejuice in Japan, Marilyn Monroe Hollywood Experience: The Global Tour, and Journey, an immersive technology dining attraction in New York. Broadway Asia, co-founded by Marc and Simone, is a pioneer and a leader in the field of international licensing and touring with shows and attractions in over 400 cities across 5 continents.

THE GUILD OF MISRULE

A place of mischief, of secrets, of splendour and debauchery. We are just across the threshold, after hours, down the alleys and on the other end of twilight. Sometimes there'll be a little, sometimes there'll be a lot, but our doors are always open to the curious and the adventurous. The Guild of Misrule are the creators of the immersive production of The Great Gatsby. The Guild of Misrule is led by Alexander Wright and Brian Hook.

ALEXANDER WRIGHT (DIRECTOR)

Alexander Wright is a theatre maker based in rural North Yorkshire, UK. He is the adapter and director of The Great Gatsby, having first created the show in a disused pub in York 2015. He has directed the show across the UK including the West End, with Theatr Clwyd in Wales and at The Gate Theatre in Dublin. He is also half of Wright&Grainger, an internationally award-winning duo whose spoken word and live music shows have toured across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Bali to huge acclaim.

He is the founder of genre breaking Belt Up Theatre, and The Flanagan Collective. He runs At The Mill with his family, based in an old Water Mill, which functions as a community and arts space. He has been making work and telling stories since 2007.

HIGHGATE

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Waikiki and London. www.highgate.com