Alex Newell and More Will Lead New Musical SHUCKED on Broadway in March 2023

New original musical comedy, Shucked, is headed to Broadway in Spring 2023! The musical which features a book by Tony AwardÂ® winner Robert Horn and a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, will play at the Nederlander Theatre, with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8, 2023 for a Tuesday, April 4, 2023 opening night.

The production is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien with choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland.

The musical comedy will star John Behlmann (Tootsie), Kevin Cahoon (The Who's Tommy), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Caroline Innerbichler (Frozen North American Tour), Ashley D. Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale), and Alex Newell (Once On This Island). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Shucked had its world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company earlier this year. Read our review here and check out our interview with Robert Horn about the show here.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

In a joint statement, Robert Horn, Brandy Clark, and Shane McAnally said, "Shucked is a passion project. There was something about this idea, this style of humor and this music, that kept this little engine going. What will be on stage at the Nederlander is a story about how we all have the gift of heroism inside us, and about learning to open our hearts to those who are different than us so that growth can happen... and of course, about corn... because the basic thing that unity and acceptance need for survival, is a kernel of truth."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 28 at 10 AM ET.

The design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig designer), Stephen Kopel, and C12 Casting (casting director).

Additional news for Shucked will be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid



John Behlmann (Gordy), Alex Newell (LuLu), Caroline Innerbichler (Maizy) and Andrew Durand (Beau)



hane McAnally (music & lyrics), Robert Horn (book), and Brandy Clark (music & lyrics)



John Behlmann



Kevin Cahoon



Andrew Durand



Caroline Innerbichler



Ashley D. Kelley



Alex Newell



Composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark