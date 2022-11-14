THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Launch 'The '88 Collection' of Vintage Apparel

Click Here for More on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

In anticipation of its 35th anniversary in New York City, The Phantom of the Opera is launching The '88 Collection: special vintage apparel inspired by the original 1988 Broadway merchandise. This exclusive limited-edition clothing line will be available in person at The Majestic Theatre and worldwide online at PhantomBroadway.com beginning this Friday, November 18.

In a playful nod to the 80s, photographer Bronson Farr photographed Ben Crawford (The Phantom), Emilie Kouatchou (Christine), John Riddle (Raoul), Julia Udine (Christine Alternate) and Xiaoxiao Cao (Ballet Chorus, and who happens to have her own line of dancewear, Xiaoxiao Designs).

The '88 Collection launches this Friday, November 18 at the merchandise page on PhantomBroadway.com. Purchase HERE!

And yes: once again, the mask on the sweatshirt DOES glow in the dark!

The Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group's iconic and record-breaking Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show in Broadway history. Director by the late theater legend Harold Prince, it opened at New York's Majestic Theatre on January 26, 1988. As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, the blockbuster phenomenon has long been a New York City landmark. It will celebrate its unprecedented 35th Anniversary on Thursday, January 26, 2023. After playing a record-shattering nearly 14,000 performances to nearly 20 million people, the Broadway production is slated to play its final performance on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

For information on photographer Bronson Farr:

https://www.bronsonfarr.com/