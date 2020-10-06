Wake Up With BWW 10/6: Trailer For ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY With Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes, and More!

Plus, watch the trailer for What the Constitution Means to Me on Amazon Prime Video, and more!

The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit.

The official trailer for What the Constitution Means to Me, a filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play created by and starring Heidi Schreck, is available now. The special will premiere Oct. 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

'Mean Girls' Broadway star Sabrina Carpenter will play the title role in 'Alice,' a new Netflix musical film based on 'Alice in Wonderland.'

1) VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY

2) Sabrina Carpenter's ALICE IN WONDERLAND Musical Reimagining Coming to Netflix

by TV News Desk

3) Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta

The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event

Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen, Hamilton and more.. (more...)

5) ALADDIN, THE LION KING, FROZEN, and More Share #BroadwayWillBeBack Performances

Watch performances from Aladdin, The Lion King, Frozen, and more as they share clips for #BroadwayWillBeBack!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

- Broadway Buskers continues tonight at 7pm with guests Ari Afsar (Hamilton, composer of Jeannette) and Billy Recce (2-time MAC Award winner, A Musical About Star Wars). Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Tannhäuser, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Andy Karl and Orfeh Sing 'History' as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered Sunday night, featuring Orfeh and Andy singing 'History' by One Direction!

What we're watching: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime

The official trailer for What the Constitution Means to Me, a filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play created by and starring Heidi Schreck, is available now. The special will premiere Oct. 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the final, record-breaking week of its hit Broadway run, director Marielle Heller (director of Oscar-nominated films A Beautiful Day in THE NEIGHBORHOOD and Can You Ever Forgive Me?) captured the play at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York City.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Arden, who turns 38 today!

Arden is a Tony-nominated director for his revival of Spring Awakening. The acclaimed production transferred from Deaf West Theater in Los Angeles to Broadway in fall 2015. He also won the Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Director of a Musical and was nominated for a Drama Desk award for the production.

Michael made his Broadway debut in Deaf West Theater and the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Big River. Other directing credits include My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theater; Merrily We Roll Along at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles, where he is currently the Artist in Residence; LA Ronde for his company, the Forest of Arden; and For the Record: John Hughes in LA and NYC. His production of The Pride opened at the Wallis Annenberg Center in June 2017. Other theatre credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Times they are a Changin', Ragtime (Avery Fisher), It's Only Life, Swimming in the Shallows, Ace, Juno, As You Like It, The Winter's Tale, The Secret Garden, Pippin (Mark Taper Forum), and Aspects of Love at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London. Michael's film work includes Source Code, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Bride Wars and So B It.

He has also worked extensively in TV, most notably on FX and Fox's "Anger Management." Other TV credits include "GCB," "Nurse Jackie," "Royal Pains," "Unforgettable," "Off the Map," "Kings," "The Closer," "The Forgotten," "Bones," "The Return of Jezebel James," "Cashmere Mafia," "Grey's Anatomy," and "NUMB3RS." Concert work includes singing with Barbra Streisand, Chris Botti, and performances at 54 BELOW, Feinstein's at the Regency and Joe's Pub. Michael is an alum of The Interlochen Arts Academy and The Juilliard School.

