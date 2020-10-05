VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Amazon Prime

A filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play created by and starring Heidi Schreck.

The official trailer for What the Constitution Means to Me, a filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play created by and starring Heidi Schreck, is available now. The special will premiere Oct. 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the final, record-breaking week of its hit Broadway run, director Marielle Heller (director of Oscar-nominated films A Beautiful Day in THE NEIGHBORHOOD and Can You Ever Forgive Me?) captured the play at the Helen Hayes Theater in New York City.

Watch the trailer below!

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human show Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. What the Constitution Means to Me was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and won the Obie Award and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play. Schreck also received two Tony Award nominations for What the Constitution Means to Me for Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, and received the 2019 Benjamin Hadley Danks Award from the Academy of Arts and Letters. Directed for the stage by Obie Award winner Oliver Butler, What the Constitution Means to Me also features Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian, and Thursday Williams.

The executive producers of What the Constitution Means to Me are Heidi Schreck, Marielle Heller, Robin Schwartz, Kyle Laursen, Peter Saraf, Marc Turtletaub. The special was directed by Marielle Heller and produced by Big Beach and Defiant By Nature, Heller's newly launched production company. The producers of the Broadway production - Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, and Matt Ross - also serve as producers of the filmed version.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You