VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY

One Royal Holiday premieres on October 31 at 8pm.

The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit.

When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

One Royal Holiday premieres on October 31 at 8pm. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

Watch the trailer below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You