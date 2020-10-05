Sabrina Carpenter's ALICE IN WONDERLAND Musical Reimagining Coming to Netflix

The film is a modern take on the Lewis Caroll story.

"Mean Girls" Broadway star Sabrina Carpenter will play the title role in "Alice," a new Netflix musical film based on "Alice in Wonderland."

Carpenter also produces the project, which is described as a contemporary take on the classic Lewis Carroll story. The musical takes place in the modern day, against the backdrop of a music festival called "Wonderland."

Ross Evans wrote the script.

Actress, singer, songwriter, designer and style icon, Sabrina Carpenter stars in Short History of The Long Road, which premiered to rave reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her latest album Singular: Act 2 was released last summer. She can also be seen in Netflix's original high school comedy, Tall Girl. Other recent credits include breakout The Hate U Give and Girl Meets World. Carpenter is represented by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, Shemarya and SGSB&C, LLP.

