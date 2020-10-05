Exclusive: Andy Karl and Orfeh Sing 'History' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Orfeh and Andy singing 'History' by One Direction!
She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Orfeh and Andy were most recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis.
