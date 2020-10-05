Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor had worked with Spike Lee on "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers".
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning, October 3. He was 70 years old.
Byrd, who had received a Tony nomination for his performance as Toledo in the 2003 Broadway revival of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, worked with Spike Lee on many projects including "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers".
Lee paid tribute to the actor on social media:
I'm So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
Byrd's death is currently under investigation.
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Practically Perfect Act 2 Openers!
Intermission is over and a whole 15 minutes has passed since the end of the first act. How best can a musical lure you back in? With a show-stopping A...
VIDEO: Ellen's Stardust Diner Waitstaff Performs in Protective Face Coverings
Ellen's Stardust Diner has officially reopened! CBS New York recently did a segment on the diner, featuring a clip of some of the waitstaff performing...
VIDEO: Watch a FRASIER Reunion on Stars in the House
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a FRASIER Cast Reunion with Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth...