Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta

The Tony-nominated actor had worked with Spike Lee on "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers".

The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning, October 3. He was 70 years old.

Byrd, who had received a Tony nomination for his performance as Toledo in the 2003 Broadway revival of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, worked with Spike Lee on many projects including "He Got Game," "Get on the Bus" and "Clockers".

Lee paid tribute to the actor on social media:

Byrd's death is currently under investigation.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You