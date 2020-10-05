VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual night out with Jonathan was presented by Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California.

Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen, Hamilton and more.

Check out the video below!

Jonathan Groff's credits include-

Broadway: Hamilton, Spring Awakening, In My Life. Off-Broadway: Hamilton (The Public), A New Brain (Encores! Off Center), The Submission (MCC), The Bacchae (The Public), Obie Award for Prayer for My Enemy (Playwrights Horizons) and The Singing Forest (The Public), Hair (The Public), Spring Awakening (Atlantic). West End: Deathtrap. Regional: Red (Mark Taper Forum). TV: HBO's "Looking," "Boss," "Glee." Film: Frozen 2, American Sniper, The Normal Heart, Frozen, C.O.G., The Conspirator, Twelve-Thirty, Taking Woodstock.

Other theatre credits include the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors (2019), Sondheim on Sondheim (Hollywood Bowl, 2016), Deathtrap (West End, 2010), and Fame (North Shore Music Theatre, 2005).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You