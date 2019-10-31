Wake Up With BWW 10/31: Andrew Garfield in TICK, TICK...BOOM! and More!

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld!

tick, tick...Boom! has found its leading man! The upcoming film adaptation directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to star Andrew Garfield!

Casting has been announced for Chicago engagement of The Light in the Piazza, starring Renee Fleming! The cast includes Rob Houchen, Alex Jennings, Solea Pfeiffer, Marie McLaughlin, Eric Sciotto, Suzanne Kantorski, and more!

A few new cast members are storming the barricade on the tour of Les Miserables! Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd and Michelle Dowdy will join the cast as 'Jean Valjean,' 'Inspector Javert' and 'Madame Thénardier,' respectively, beginning December 10, 2019.

The full Chicago cast has been announced for the limited holiday engagement of beloved Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza, for ten performances only, December 14-29, 2019, at Lyric Opera House. The cast includes Renee Fleming and Rob Houchen, along with three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings (Netflix's The Crown) and rising star Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), as well as world-renowned soprano Marie McLaughlin, Broadway star Eric Sciotto (Something Rotten) and award-winning soprano Suzanne Kantorski. Additional casting includes West End talent Malcolm Sinclair, Rhona McGregor, Matthew Woodyatt and ensemble members Jordan Castle, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Molly Lynch, Tom Partridge and Monica Swayne.. (more...)

2) Andrew Garfield to Star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Film Adaptation of TICK, TICK...BOOM!

by TV News Desk

Andrew Garfield will star in the Netflix film adaptation of in tick, tick...Boom!, according to Deadline. Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his feature directorial debut on this adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway show written by the late Jonathan Larson.. (more...)

3) Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, & Michelle Dowdy Join LES MISERABLES On Tour

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd and Michelle Dowdy will join the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, as 'Jean Valjean,' 'Inspector Javert' and 'Madame Thénardier,' respectively, beginning December 10, 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY.. (more...)

4) Music Director Career Spotlight: Nadia DiGiallonardo Talks Leading The Band Of WAITRESS on Broadway

by Alan Henry

This week we're spotlighting Nadia DiGiallonardo is currently the music director for the Broadway production of Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theater, where she can be found playing and conducting Sara Bareilles' score most nights. She is also the music supervisor for the national tour and international companies of Waitress.. (more...)

5) BroadwayWorld Joins TikTok With Exclusive Video From BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

We're not a regular theatre site, we're a cool theatre site! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we're joining TikTok! Follow us on TikTok for a ton of fun content, red carpet exclusives, behind the scenes videos and takeovers and more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jay Armstrong Johnson as Winifred Sanderson

(portrait by Walter McBride).

BWW Exclusive: Interview: Clinton Greenspan Flies to New Heights as Broadway's Newest Aladdin

There's a new Prince Ali in town! Just last month, Clinton Greenspan took over the title role in Disney's Aladdin, arriving directly from playing the role on the North American tour.

Greenspan, who made his Broadway debut when he took his first bow on September 13th, has previously been seen on stage in productions of Romeo & Juliet, Dreamgirls, Fiddler on the Roof and the North American tour of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Greenspan checks in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about life at the New Amsterdam, how he fell in love with the arts, and so much more!

What we're watching: Watch Broadway-Bound Kristin Chenoweth Belt Out 'The Man That Got Away'

Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander.

The limited engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian Stokes Mitchell, who turns 62 today!

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell's credits on the Great White Way are SHUFFLE ALONG, WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, LOVE/LIFE, MAN OF LA MANCHA, KING HEDLEY II, KISS ME, KATE, RAGTIME, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, JELLY'S LAST JAM, OH, KAY! and MALL. Off-Broadway, he has taken the stage in RAGTIME on Ellis Island, THE BAND WAGON, KISMET, CARNIVAL! and DO RE MI at Encores!, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare in the Park, and WONDERFUL LIFE, SOUTH PACIFIC and DREAMGIRLS in concert. The actor was honored with last year's Isabelle Stevenson Award at the Tonys.

