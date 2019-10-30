Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
BroadwayWorld Joins TikTok With Exclusive Video From BEETLEJUICE on Broadway
We're not a regular theatre site, we're a cool theatre site! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we're joining TikTok! Follow us on TikTok for a ton of fun content, red carpet exclusives, behind the scenes videos and takeovers and more!
To celebrate our launch on the platform, we've partnered with Beetlejuice on Broadway and Presley Ryan, the undisputed royalty of Broadway TikTok who've taken the platform by storm for an exclusive Halloween themed video featuring Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Leslie Kritzer, Kelvin Moon Loh, Dana Steingold and more!
Follow BroadwayWorld on TikTok here!
