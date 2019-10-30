Full Casting Announced For the Chicago Engagement of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Starring Renée Fleming

Click Here for More Articles on THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

The full Chicago cast has been announced for the limited holiday engagement of beloved Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza, for ten performances only, December 14-29, 2019, at Lyric Opera House. The cast includes Renee Fleming and Rob Houchen, along with three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings (Netflix's The Crown) and rising star Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton), as well as world-renowned soprano Marie McLaughlin, Broadway star Eric Sciotto (Something Rotten) and award-winning soprano Suzanne Kantorski. Additional casting includes West End talent Malcolm Sinclair, Rhona McGregor, Matthew Woodyatt and ensemble members Jordan Castle, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Molly Lynch, Tom Partridge and Monica Swayne.

The production is directed by multiple Olivier Award-winning director Daniel Evans and features the Lyric Opera Orchestra under the baton of Kimberly Grigsby, conductor of the original Broadway production.

The perfect feel-good alternative to traditional holiday fare, The Light in the Piazza's rich, emotional score is unique amongst 21st-century Broadway musicals. Unapologetically lyrical, it was described upon its Broadway debut as having "the most intensely romantic score of any musical since West Side Story" (New York Times).

Tickets for the limited holiday engagement of The Light in the Piazza at Chicago's Lyric Opera House (20 N. Wacker Drive), December 14-29, 2019, start at $49 and are on sale now. The Chicago engagement follows the production's acclaimed runs at the LA Opera and London's Royal Festival Hall. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lightinthepiazzathemusical.com.

In The Light in the Piazza, Margaret Johnson (Renée Fleming) embarks on a fateful trip to Florence with her daughter Clara (Solea Pfeiffer) in the summer of 1953. A gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli (Rob Houchen) and it's love at first sight-but Clara isn't quite what she appears. Soon her mother is faced with a heart-wrenching decision, and they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, The Light in the Piazza book is by Craig Lucas, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Scenario Two's production of The Light in the Piazza is directed by Olivier Award winner and critically acclaimed musicals expert Daniel Evans and designed by Robert Jones, with costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, movement by Lucy Hind, lighting by Mark Henderson and sound by Kai Harada.





