Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd, & Michelle Dowdy Join LES MISERABLES On Tour

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Patrick Dunn, Preston Truman Boyd and Michelle Dowdy will join the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, as 'Jean Valjean,' 'Inspector Javert' and 'Madame Thénardier,' respectively, beginning December 10, 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

Cameron Mackintosh said, "I am thrilled that my spectacular production of LES MISÉRABLES continues to storm the world's stages with multiple companies proving to be even more durable than the original. This North American tour has been an extraordinary success thanks to a brilliant Company now to be headed by the superb talents of Patrick Dunn and Preston Truman Boyd, joined by the irrepressible Michelle Dowdy as 'Madame Thénardier.'"

Patrick Dunn joins this tour directly from the spectacular new production of The Phantom of the Opera national tour where he understudied and performed the title role. Additional credits include the first national tour of Waitress, Hal Prince's Candide at NYC Opera (u/s Candide), A Christmas Carol: The Musical at Madison Square Garden (Young Scrooge), Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), Pirates of Penzance (Frederic), Titanic (Barrett). @thepattydwagon

Preston Truman Boyd's Broadway credits include Kiss Me, Kate (Ralph), The Play That Goes Wrong (Robert), Sunset Boulevard (Artie Green), She Loves Me, One the Twentieth Century, Bullets Over Broadway and Big Fish. He has starred in the first national tours of Jersey Boys as 'Bob Gaudio' and Young Frankenstein as 'The Monster' and has been seen at Bay Street Theatre and The MUNY. Film/TV credits include Going in Style (dir. Zach Braff), Alex Inc. and The Guiding Light. @prestontboyd

Michelle Dowdy has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray as 'Tracy Turnblad.' Her Off-Broadway credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes (Betty Jean) and Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! She is the star of The Girlie Show: Circus & Burlesque (Chicago, Portland) and a MAC Award winner. Her acclaimed debut album A BRASS ACT is available on iTunes. @howdymissdowdy

They join Jimmy Smagula as 'Monsieur Thénardier,' Mary Kate Moore as 'Fantine,' Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Phoenix Best (who returns to the tour beginning November 19) as 'Éponine,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius' and Jillian Butler as 'Cosette.' Annabel Cole and Mackenzie Mercer alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Robbie Crandall and Jasper Davenport alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Brent Comer, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Kelsey DeNae, Caitlin Finnie, Jillian Gray, Michelle Beth Herman, Matt Hill, Monté J. Howell, Stavros Koumbaros, Andrew Love, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Darrell Morris, Jr., Bree Murphy, Domonique Paton, Tim Quartier, Erin Ramirez, Julia Ellen Richardson, Patrick Rooney, Brett Stoelker, Kayla Teruel, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker. Original Orchestrations are by John Cameron. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You